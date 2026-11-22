Breaking down which Timberwolves statistics stood out the most from the box score after Saturday's 104-95 win over the Grizzlies.

Nov 21, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu drives to the basket defended by Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer in the fourth quarter at Target Center.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectMemphis jumped out to an 11-point lead in the first quarter, but Minnesota completely flipped the game from there. The Wolves outscored the Grizzlies 28-12 in the second quarter, built a 21-point advantage and ultimately held on for a 104-95 win.

Also read Memphis Grizzlies-Minnesota Timberwolves Preview: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Starters

Jaden McDaniels scores 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting Jaden McDaniels has been one of Minnesota's most consistent players throughout its strong start to the season, and he came through again last night when the Wolves needed someone to settle things down. Minnesota was down 11 points in the first quarter, but McDaniels helped lead the turnaround and eventually finished with a team-high 25 points. He shot 11-of-17 from the floor, adding five rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes.

His scoring efficiency was crucial against a quietly hot Memphis team that entered the night a perfect 8-0 on the road. McDaniels didn't need to hunt for difficult shots to get his points. He repeatedly found ways to get himself into the offense and finished with one of his more efficient scoring performances of the season. When the Grizzlies made one final push to make it a game late in the fourth quarter, McDaniels came through again.

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Memphis had cut Minnesota's lead to seven with 2:37 remaining, but McDaniels scored the Wolves' next two baskets to push the advantage back into double digits and effectively end any hope of a comeback. The Wolves didn't have a particularly great night from the three-point line, making just 10 of their 31 shots from there. It didn't matter much, however, because they were so good basically everywhere else. Minnesota finished 43-for-74 from the field, good for 58%.

The Wolves also scored 60 points in the paint, repeatedly getting into the middle of Memphis' defense instead of relying on outside shooting. That was a major reason Minnesota was able to overcome a slow start to the game. The Grizzlies made just 38 of 89 shots from the floor, while the Wolves consistently found higher-percentage looks on the other end. For most of the first quarter, Minnesota looked like it was going to be chasing Memphis all night.

The Grizzlies opened the game by building an 11-point lead thanks to some bad turnovers and defense, but the Wolves completely flipped the feel of the game in the second quarter. Minnesota, with a great defensive effort, outscored Memphis 28-12 in the period, turning a double-digit deficit into a double-digit 56-46 halftime lead.

Shannon has become a much-needed source of scoring for Minnesota's second unit, with Ayo Dosunmo having to start now, and he gave the Wolves another strong performance last night. He scored 15 points in 26 minutes, shooting an efficient 6-of-11 from the floor and 3-of-6 from three. He also grabbed five rebounds and finished with a team-best plus-14.

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The Wolves didn't need Shannon to take over the game like his 34-point game vs. Portland, but they did need someone to provide offense outside of their starting group. He gave them exactly that while Minnesota built its lead in the middle quarters. Shannon's trio of three-pointers was particularly key on a night when LaMelo Ball and Ayo Dosunmo only shot 2-of-10 from 3.

When Shannon shows up like he did tonight, it makes everyone else harder to guardThe Grizzlies entered last night averaging 122.1 points per game, but Minnesota held them to 95. That is a difference of 27.1 points, and it was the biggest reason the Wolves were able to overcome their own mistakes and leave Target Center with a win. Memphis shot just 38 of 89 from the floor and went 8-for-32 from three.

Cedric Coward led the Grizzlies with 23 points, while Ty Jerome added 18, but Minnesota made the rest of the offense work for nearly everything it got. Minnesota's defense has been one of the defining parts of its start to the season, and last night provided another strong example. The Grizzlies came into the game averaging more than 122 points per night and left Minneapolis with 95.

That was enough for the Wolves to overcome the turnovers, the missed threes and the rough start, and it was ultimately the number that mattered most in a 104-95 win.