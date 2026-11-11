5 mm radar wristband turns skin into a pressure-sensitive trackpad

NC State researchers developed a 5 mm radar sensor that turns the forearm into a multi-finger, pressure-sensitive smartwatch trackpad.

EpiPad uses a 5 × 4 mm millimeter-wave radar array to detect finger movements and pressure on the forearm. Tests involving 20 participants recorded 92.8% gesture-recognition accuracy and 90.2% force-detection accuracy.

The researchers estimate its functional components could cost less than $10, potentially enabling integration into future wearables. Researchers at North Carolina State University have developed a wearable technology that turns the forearm into a trackpad, allowing smartwatch users to scroll, zoom and click without touching the device’s tiny screen. Called EpiPad, the system uses a compact millimeter-wave radar sensor to track finger movements and measure how firmly users press their skin.

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This enables multi-finger gestures and pressure-sensitive controls similar to those found on laptop trackpads. The researchers say the approach could give smartwatches a larger input surface without increasing their screen size. It could also provide a way to control screenless wearables, including smart glasses. EpiPad’s sensor array measures approximately 5 by 4 millimeters.

It is mounted on a wristband and detects the subtle changes in the skin caused when fingertips press against the forearm. Unlike conventional touchscreens, EpiPad does not require users to touch a display. Instead, its radar system detects movements and pressure through changes in the signals reflected from the skin. The researchers developed a signal-processing method based on millimeter-wave phase dynamics to estimate applied force.

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Lightweight machine-learning models then help recognise gestures and interpret the user’s input. Users must first complete a short calibration routine that adapts the system to their individual movements. The process takes 3 minutes and 54 seconds, according to the research paper. Scientists find way to shape fragile materials for next-gen devices at room temperature The current prototype resembles a wristband with an exposed circuit board.

However, the researchers say its components could eventually be integrated into conventional smartwatch designs. The team evaluated EpiPad in experiments involving 20 participants. The system achieved 92.8 percent gesture-recognition accuracy and 90.2 percent force-detection accuracy, with a ranging precision of 10.2 millimeters on users who were not included in the training data. , a tilt-based cursor, and EpiPad.

The researchers reported that EpiPad outperformed the other two approaches in both error rate and efficiency. The results suggest that using the forearm as an input surface could make small wearable devices easier to control.

However, the findings are based on a proof-of-concept prototype and a relatively small user study, rather than a commercially available product. The researchers estimate that the functional components, including the radar sensor array, could cost less than $10. That figure is an estimate from the research team, not the price of a finished device..

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The researchers suggest that screenless wearables, such as smart glasses, could use the skin as an interactive surface, allowing users to issue commands without relying on a display or physical buttons. The research was detailed in a paper titled “EpiPad: Enabling Multi-Finger and Force-Sensitive Skin Interface for Smartwatches,” published in theWith over a decade-long career in journalism, Neetika Walter has worked with The Economic Times, ANI, and Hindustan Times, covering politics, business, technology, and the clean energy sector.

Passionate about contemporary culture, books, poetry, and storytelling, she brings depth and insight to her writing. When she isn’t chasing stories, she’s likely lost in a book or enjoying the company of her dogs.