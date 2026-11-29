Breaking a 45-minute brisk walk into five-minute bursts kept blood sugar steadier than one long session, a six-week trial of sedentary adults found.

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In a randomized trial published Nov. 18 in the journal Obesity, adults who took frequent, short walking breaks spent more time in their target blood sugar range than those who completed all their walking in a single session. That advantage appeared even though both groups exercised for the same total time and burned roughly the same number of calories.throughout the day may be just as important as how much we do," Audrey Bergouignan, the study’s corresponding author and an associate professor at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, said in a press release.

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Researchers suggest that repeatedly activating muscles throughout the day may help regulate blood sugar in people at risk for type 2 diabetes, even when total exercise time and calories burned are similar. All participants were assigned to complete 45 minutes of brisk walking, five days a week over a six-week period. Half of the participants were instructed to finish the walk in one continuous session, while the other half divided the time into roughly five-minute walks spaced across the day.