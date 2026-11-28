Here are the key players during the Spartans' final game of 2026.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald on the sideline during a game against Washington at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI Michigan State hopes to end 2026 with something to feel good about during an otherwise-difficult season.

The Spartans sit at 3-8 overall and just 1-6 during Big Ten play, but they've got a real fighter's chance in their season finale against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are also 3-8 overall, but with a 2-6 conference record. This is actually the first instance all season where Vegas has pegged MSU as the favorite against a Power Four opponent. Games aren't determined by Vegas, though.

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These five Michigan State players feel particularly important for the Spartans' hopes:Michigan State quarterback Kayd Coffman throws a pass on the run against Oregon at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI Quarterback is still a question for Michigan State in the finale. Starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic is going to miss his second straight game with an injury to his left arm, but backup Cam Fancher is questionable heading into Saturday with a leg injury.