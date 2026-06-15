5 low-cost shooters Magic should target in trade market

The NBA offseason has officially arrived. The Magic completed their first order of business by hiring new head coach Sean Sweeney, but will have a long summer a

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe celebrates a shot against the Phoenix Suns in the first half during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesDesmond Bane in a three-player, five-pick blockbuster last summer, Orlando was the fifth-worst 3-point shooting team in the entire Association. While they climbed out of the bottom third offensively, their ticket to a top-10 offense behind Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Bane is improved shooting.

And they are expected to hunt for that in the trade market this offseason,Stein hints something could be going down for Orlando via trade for more shooting. Doesn't mention names, or if a big/small move, but by the tone in voice while he spoke about the Magic, something is brewing... Oct 30, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe reacts after a play against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Paycom Center.

Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn ImagesThe ghost of the second-apron has caught up to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are entering the offseason as the league's most expensive team. Consequently, SteinWe'll talk more about the latter in a second, but Joe has canned an NBA-best 41.5 percent of his triples over the last four seasons. He could help any rotation, especially this one.

Apr 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Imagessurrounding the Orlando Magic and Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. It's not likely Orlando lands the two-time MVP , but could there be a world where they facilitate it? Sure .

On the hook for less than $10 million, Green's an excellent 3-and-D complementary piece. He has shot at least 40.8 percent on threes since entering the league in 2022, including 42.7 percent on spot-up attempts. That will play anywhere. Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins against the Phoenix Suns during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesWe mentioned Wiggins above. He's not as good a shooter as Joe, but he's a much better two-way player. Plus, he's on a cheaper contract, albeit with one extra year attached to his deal, with a club option in 2028-29. Wiggins, 27, was a critical glue guy to the Thunder's title run in 2024-25 despite not putting up gaudy numbers.

He's shot 37.1 percent on relative volume over the last two seasons. And he embodies the gritty, tough backbone that the Magic have, and plan to represent under new head coach Sean Sweeney. May 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus dribbles up court against the New York Knicks during the second quarter of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden.

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn ImagesStrus has the highest cap hit of any player on this list, although he'll be entering the final year of his four-year, $62.3 million deal he signed ahead of 2023-24. The Cavaliers are another team looking to shed salary, given their clogged cap sheet after two disappointing postseason exits.in his foot.

But he shot 35.8 percent from 3-point range in his previous three seasons after knocking down 41.0 percent of his 6.5 triple tries with Miami in 2021-22. He's an under-the-radar buy-low candidate. Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince shoots against Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Saraf during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn ImagesThe second Buck on this list, Prince had his two most efficient shooting seasons in Milwaukee, shooting 43.9 and 43.6 percent from beyond the arc on good volume. While he only played in 26 games last year, Prince has a steady track record of 3-point shooting and would add positional size and toughness to the Magic's bench -- and at an inexpensive cost, at that.

He would be a very good addition, all things considered. Apr 7, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins dribbles the ball court against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn ImagesThe former No. 14 pick was one of the best shooters in the country at UConn.

He's essentially got zero run in New Orleans and is entering the final year of his rookie contract. With Sean Sweeney's developmental track record, perhaps there's more untapped potential to unlock? He'll also cost nothing . Matt Hanifan: Born and raised in Nevada, Matt has covered the Miami Heat, NBA and men’s college basketball for various platforms since 2019.

More of his work can be found at Hot Hot Hoops, Vendetta Sports Media and Mountain West Connection. He studied journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he previously served as a sports staff writer for The Nevada Sagebrush. Twitter: @Mph_824_





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