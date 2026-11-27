The Seattle Seahawks are not only looking to avenge this season’s loss to the 49ers but are hoping to avoid falling further down in the NFC West standings.

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches an eleven-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Darnold against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir , cornerback Upton Stout and linebacker Fred Warner during the third quarter at Lumen Field.

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Back in Week 5 at Lumen Field, the Seattle Seahawks came up short against Kyle Shanahan’s club. After a 2-0 start this season, Mike Macdonald’s dropped four of their next six games. The ‘Hawks have bounced back in their last two outings and knocked off the Cardinals and Raiders, Meanwhile, the resurgent Los Angeles Rams, winners of five straight games, have moved past the Seahawks in the division standings.

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Fortunately, Macdonald and company still have two games this season against Sean McVay’s squad. On Sunday, quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to return after missing the previous two games.