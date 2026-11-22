The Panthers hope to not only even their record but knock off an AFC team for the first time this season as they host the disappointing Baltimore Ravens.

Nov 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd intercepts a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first half at Caesars Superdome.

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectOut of that mess emerged the Carolina Panthers, winners of the NFC South for the first time since 2015 albeit with an 8-9 resume. Dave Canales’s club emerged from the confusion thanks to a 3-1 record vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons—both who finished with 8-9 records as well. On Sunday, they can at least get back to the .500 mark if they can handle the Baltimore Ravens.

Also read Top Three Reasons The Panthers Will Send The Ravens To A Sixth-Straight Defeat

Jesse Minter’s club opened the season with a 4-1 mark, but are in the midst of a five-game skid that has seen them outscored a combined 140-63 in those losses. There’s not a lot to go on here. The Carolina Panthers entered the league as an expansion team in 1995 and the Baltimore Ravens began play one year later.

Hence, Sunday will mark just the eighth meeting between these franchises, with the Panthers owning a one-game lead in the series standings . Baltimore came away with a 13-3 home victory back in 2022 in the teams’ last encounter. As for the Ravens’ last appearance in Charlotte, the Panthers came away with a 36-21 triumph in 2018.

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Jesse Minter’s team has won just four games in his first season as the Ravens’ head coach and are the only team in the AFC North with a losing record. Baltimore has started four different quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, Joe Fagnano, and Jacoby Brissett. The Ravens are minus-4 in turnover differential.

The aforementioned quarterbacks have combined for 10 touchdown passes, six interceptions, and three lost fumbles in 10 games for the Ravens this season.has thrown 16 TD passes, served up just six picks, and lost only two fumbles in nine contests in 2026. Running back Derrick Henry is in his third season with the Ravens, and began 2026 on a roll. After five games, he had amassed a combined 538 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns.

It’s been a much different the last five weeks as the 11-year pro has been limited to 246 scrimmage yards and three TDs. After missing three straight games, Carolina’s $120 million man came up with his best performance as member of the Panthers in the win at New Orleans. , one sack, a pair of QB hits, and scooped up a second-quarter fumble by Saints’ quarterback Tyler Shough.

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.