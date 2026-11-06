5 Key Things to Know About Cardinals vs. Seahawks in Week 9

The Seattle Seahawks, closer to the bottom of the NFC West than the top, are again at home and look to continue their recent domination of a division rival.

Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect It’s quite likely that this is not where the defending Super Bowl champions saw themselves eight weeks into the 2026 season.

After a 2-0 start, the Seattle Seahawks have dropped four of their last six games, including two in their own building. They find themselves behind the 6-1 San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West, They enter this Sunday’s rematch with the Arizona Cardinals without starting quarterback Sam Darnold for the second time this season. The good news is that backup Drew Lock was in this identical situation back in Week 2 at Glendale.in which they were dominated in the trenches.

Also read Gina Hinojosa's policies: Key things she hopes to accomplish as Texas governor

So can McDonald’s club get back on track this week against an opponent that they have owend in recent seasons? It’s been pretty dismal as of late for the Cardinals. Back in Week 2 at Glendale, the Seahawks made it 10 straight wins in this series with a 31-7 triumph. Drew Lock got the start in favor of a banged-up Sam Darnold and was sharp.

, connecting on 19-of-26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns—Arizona’s last win in this NFC West setting was a 23-13 triumph in Week 11 of 2021 at Seattle. Meanwhile, the Seahawks’ current 10-game winning streak vs. the Cards has come by a combined 273-163 score. The numbers are very sobering. All told, LaFleur’s team is giving up a league-high 29.8 points per game, and have allowed 30-plus points in six of their eight outings this season.

Advertisement

The Cardinals have also surrendered 27 offensive touchdowns —two or more TDs in each game this season. A year ago, the Seahawks were tied for 10th in the league in rushing—averaging 123.3 yards per contest. They were even better during their three-game postseason run . After eight weeks, the inconsistent ‘Hawks are running for 109.6 yards per game—less than 100 yards in four of those contests.

It’s mere speculation as the NFL’s trade deadline grows closer. But for now, Seattle’s offense must deal withHe ranks third on the Cardinals with 51 tackles, leads the team with 3.5 sacks, one interception, and is tied for second on the clubs with four passes defensed. In his two appearances this season, one in relief of Sam Darnold in Week 1, Drew Lock has hit on 35-of-48 passes for 422 yards, four scores and zero turnovers.

And it’s hardly a surprise that all four of those touchdown tosses went to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, covering 42, 82, seven, and 12 yards, respectively. Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.