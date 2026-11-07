5 iPhone security settings you should change to protect your data

It's worth taking a few minutes to set up your iPhone's most important security features so your data is kept safe.

It can be a little scary to think about all the personal data on your phone and what could happen if that fell into the wrong hands.

Thankfully, for the iPhone, Apple offers many layers of protection in iOS to prevent sensitive information from falling into the wrong hands. While some of these features are enabled by default, others require configuring and are easy to overlook. Properly adjusting your settings can thus make a lot of difference if your iPhone is stolen or even if someone tries to snoop on it. Features likeYour iPhone's Lock Screen is what anyone sees immediately when they turn on the screen.

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Even without your passcode, it exposes more than you might think because by default, anyone can open Control Center or use Siri. That might not seem like much, but someone could use this to play pranks or even put your lost iPhone into airplane mode, making it harder to find. The good news is that you can limit what appears on your iPhone's Lock Screen.option so they remain hidden until you authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID.

Next, go back to the mainHere, you can limit what can be done from the Lock Screen without authenticating, including accessing Control Center, using Siri, searching, replying to messages and controlling your home. Turn off the features you want to restrict . The features you disable will become available again as soon as you unlock your iPhone.

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Many iPhone apps ask for permissions the first time you open them, such as access to your location, camera or photos. With so many prompts, people often end up tappingwithout reading or thinking twice, which gives access to sensitive info apps don't really need.

Because of this, the latest versions of iOS include a feature called Safety Check to help you review privacy settings.and iOS will walk you through several steps to review your privacy settings, including controls like who you share your location with in Find My and which apps have been accessing your sensitive information. You can revoke any of these permissions with a single tap, and you should do so for apps where you don't utilize those permissions anyway.menu and check each category to see which permissions you've granted to apps.

For example, for those that use your location, set access toso apps can't access your exact coordinates . You can also turn onto get details about how often each app has accessed your location, microphone or other data on your iPhone. Sometimes we hand our iPhone to a friend to show them a photo or video, which is fine.

But with your unlocked iPhone in their hands, someone can easily look through your messages and notes. That's why it's a good idea to lock some of your apps with Face ID or Touch ID, or even hide them in a secret folder . ) and confirm. From now on, the app will require authentication every time it's opened, even if the iPhone is already unlocked.

This protects against schemes where someone asks to use your phone to make a call in an"emergency," then quickly use payment apps like Venmo to take your money.folder in the App Library; accessing this folder requires authentication every time. Keep in mind that hidden apps won't show notifications or calls, so this option works best for apps you don't need alerts from.

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Apps and websites can collect a lot of info about you, and that data often ends up being sold to advertisers. Since iOS 14.5, Apple has required apps that collect your data to explicitly ask for permission to track your activity, with this pop-up showing the first time you open an app. But instead of responding to each request, you can turn off tracking for all of them at once.

Back in the— this will automatically deny requests from apps to track you. Of course, this doesn't block all data collection, but it's a good way to reduce the amount of data apps and websites have about you.. Although the company doesn't share this data with third parties, you can also opt out of sharing your search history with Apple so you don't get tailored ads.

In theCriminals have figured out a trick to unlock a stolen iPhone: they watch someone enter their passcode from a distance, steal the phone and use that passcode to access apps that require authentication or even change your Apple Account password. But Once enabled, your iPhone detects when it's away from familiar places like your home or work.

Then even if someone has your passcode, it blocks sensitive actions such as accessing your passwords or changing Apple Account settings. You can still do all this in unfamiliar locations after a one-hour delay, but you'll have extra time to mark your phone as lost and contact your bank to block your cards in case something bad happens.and make sure it's enabled — you'll need two-factor authentication set up on your Apple Account, and Find My must also be turned on. Don't forget to turn off Stolen Device Protection