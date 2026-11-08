5 Immediate Takeaways From LSU's Brutal Loss to Alabama

After being dismantled late at home, here are five takeaways from the LSU Tigers' loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell takes contact to the head from LSU's Princewill Umanmielen at Tiger Stadium on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect, it looked like the perfect game to get a statement win in year one, and while the game was close at halftime, the Crimson Tide turned in a second-half boat race to hand the Tigers their third loss of the year, 31-13LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones runs the ball during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It's been well-documented from Kiffin that his offense needs a strong running game to really open the playbook, and while running back Dilin Jones had been spectacular the past few games, he was stuffed for the majority of the contest by the Crimson Tide. He finished with 17 rushes for 56 yards and one touchdown, and once again was a force in the passing game, with seven receptions for 36 yards, catching all of his targets in the game.

Also read Seven Alabama Football Players Questionable to Face LSU

His lack of success once again proved how vital it is for the running game to find momentum for the offense. The Tigers had a major problem finishing drives during the first half of the season, but seemed to have an idea how to fix it, turning a corner in the last few weeks. Against the Crimson Tide, however, those problems once again reared their head.

They had three turnovers on downs in Alabama territory; two of them were within the 10-yard line, and they also threw an interception on the Crimson Tide's half of the field. Those failed conversions and the one turnover changed the approach, and rather than taking points and forcing pressure on Alabama, the Tigers were stuck playing catch-up all game. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. LSU Tigers safety Ty Benefield and linebacker Whit Weeks react after a defensive stop during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Tigers' defense was bending, but not breaking, and although overall it felt like they turned in a stronger performance than the final score would indicate, chunk plays were making the Tigers struggle way too much. The Crimson Tide had seven big plays, including four passes that went 20 yards or more, one of which went for 57 yards following the first LSU touchdown of the game, which completely flipped any hope of momentum in the contest.

The Tigers brought in plenty of new faces in the receiver room this offseason, and while the core has been working well, the past few weeks have been the Jackson Harris show, and this one was no different. He led the team in receptions , yards , and targets . He's more than just the favorite passing target, but has the production to back it up, and is a bona fide star in Baton Rouge.

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on Alabama. November 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Because of a lingering lower-body injury over the past few weeks, Leavitt hasn't been relying on his legs as much as he did in the first three weeks of the season, when he had double-digit rushing attempts.

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Since that time, he has only had one other game with double-digit rushing attempts, relying more on his arm to find success instead. However, against the Crimson Tide, Leavitt went back to his old ways, finishing with X rushing attempts. While it certainly didn't hurt his passing line, there were moments he resorted to tucking the ball quickly, rather than waiting the extra half-second to deliver a strike.

JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers LSU as staff writer in football and baseball, as well as being a contributor for the other On SI Properties. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Tiger fans and is excited to cover all things Texas.