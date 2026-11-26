Explore five lesser-known iOS 27 capabilities including Siri Camera mode, video frame extraction, and star ratings that improve productivity beyond the new AI assistant.

Apple released iOS 27 on September 14, finally delivering the Siri AI features promised during its June announcement. This major update brings the voice assistant access to personal context, making it a significantly more helpful tool for daily tasks. The software package introduces more than 200 new features and improvements across the latest iPhone hardware. Many of these additions provide substantial utility for power users who need better organization and automation tools.

One of the most requested additions is the ability to create custom passes for Apple Wallet. Users can now add gym memberships, library cards, and store loyalty programs that previously lacked native support. The new Create a Pass feature allows you to point your iPhone camera at a barcode or QR code on any physical card. The Wallet app then recreates a digital version of that card for easy access.

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You can set a specific color and texture for each custom pass to help you spot it quickly among others. Screenshotting a digital pass from your camera roll works just as well as scanning a physical card in most scenarios. You can even create these custom passes using Siri mode in the Camera app on compatible devices. This automation removes the need for manual entry and simplifies access to frequently used identification cards.

The Photos app has also introduced a one-to-five star rating system to address the limitations of the previous binary Favorite button. This change allows users to quickly cut through hundreds of vacation photos to find the most important ones. The new feature is switched off by default, even after updating to iOS 27. You must activate it by navigating to your Apple Account profile in Photos, selecting View Options, and enabling Ratings Control.

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Once enabled, you can open any photo or video, tap the Unrated button, and pick a rating from one to five stars. Touch and hold on any photo in your library to quickly change the rating afterwards. This system becomes particularly useful for filtering images within the Photos app. Users can tap the Sort and Filter button, select Rating, and choose a specific star level to view only the photos with that chosen rating.

Apple has also built a proper tool for extracting still photos from videos in this update. Previously, users had to pause a video, wait for playback controls to fade, and take a screenshot. This resulted in lower resolution images marked as screenshots with incorrect metadata. The new feature allows you to save the frame at full resolution with the original date, time, and location from the video.

To access this function, open a video in the Photos app and pause it on the desired frame. Tap the More button in the top-right corner and select Save Video Frame as Photo. The new photo appears at the bottom of the photo library if sorted by Added, or directly next to the original video if sorted by Captured. This ensures chronological order is maintained for most users.

Siri mode in the Camera app now expands visual intelligence capabilities to act as a scheduler. Users can point their camera at event flyers, concert posters, or party invites to detect the date, time, and location. The iPhone then offers to add the event straight to your calendar automatically. This functionality works flawlessly for movie posters and event invites, eliminating the need to take photos of posters and forget to add them later.

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To use Siri mode, users have two specific options for activation. First, you can open the Camera app and swipe the mode carousel across to Siri. Alternatively, you can press and hold the Camera Control button on the side of your iPhone. If Siri detects an action it can take, it will show an on-screen action for you to tap. It is important to double-check the event details before saving, because a poster with two dates could confuse the AI.

Apple has finally given users more control over slideshows in the Photos app by letting you save them as videos. The previous feature was limited, playing pictures in order without much control or export options. You can now adjust transition duration, set custom music, and toggle on loop play. When you are happy with the slideshow, you can choose Save Video to share it like any other file.

If you pick a song from Apple Music for your slideshow, it won't be included in the exported video due to copyright restrictions. You must choose something from your own library if you want the music to survive the export. This is a necessary step for users who want to create shareable video compilations. Every feature covered here requires your iPhone to be running iOS 27 or later before you try switching them on.

Siri mode requires an Apple Intelligence-capable iPhone, which includes the iPhone 15 Pro or later models. If you are using an older iPhone, you can still create Wallet passes manually using three templates in the Wallet app. Make sure to test your custom pass before leaving the physical card at home, as some scanners may not accept them. For more information on updating your device, go to Settings, then General, and select Software Update.