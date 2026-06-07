5 Healthy Meals Our Editors Make With Store-Bought Hummus

Like shortcut Caesar salad and a loaded veggie sandwich.

, our staff shares unfussy recipe ideas that you can call upon any day of the week. Because yes, our editors love to cook, but sometimes we need to get dinner on the table 12 minutes ago.

That’s when we look to pantry and fridge staples that can quickly morph into delicious meals. This month, it’s all about store-bought hummus. The other day, I was waist-deep in trivia, rapid-firing questions back and forth with friends. It was then that I found out the single largest serving of hummus was over 23,000 pounds, accomplished by chef Ramzi Choueiri and a group of students from Al-Kafaat University in Lebanon.

Wow. Set on a colossal ceramic plate crafted by a local architect, and supported internally with steel tubes, this event set aThat kind of devotion for the dish makes total sense considering how useful it can be at home. Of course homemade is wonderful . But in this case, store-bought is also fine—often even great.

A container keeps in the fridge for weeks and can form the base of nourishing. But that’s far from all it can do. Read on to see all the ways our editors are putting store-bought hummus to use. , I grab a container of hummus.

Whisk it up with grated garlic, nice olive oil, Dijon mustard, a splash of Worcestershire, and acid in the form of lemon juice or white wine vinegar. I like to add chopped anchovies or capers for a little extra salty zing.

Leave it on the thicker side and it’s a perfect dip for carrots and celery; thinned with a bit of water it’s a deeply flavorful dressing, ideal for hardy greens like kale or chicories andin Brooklyn Heights is a reliable standby. I’ll swoosh a couple of heaping spoonfuls onto a large plate, and pile on a drained jar of oil-packed tuna, wedges of, cubed avocado or cucumber, and a healthy squeeze of lemon.

Pita chips are a must. Extra points if you dust za’atar on top. ——crunchy green cucumbers, buttery avocados, and the cutest gem lettuces you ever did see. Whenever I have a fresh produce haul in hand, I sandwich it all together between two slices of wheat bread smothered, and I mean, and in the summer months, it becomes my hyper-fixation lunch.

The creamy hummus creates a satiating meal, but also has a practical purpose, holding slices of cucumber in place so they’re not slipping out with each bite. —The container of hummus always in my fridge is most often deployed for sandwiches and snacks. But on a recent evening, I turned it into a two-minute pasta sauce. , a chef and author whose recipes I love.

I ran with the idea and streamlined the method out of unabashed laziness: scooped the hummus into a bowl, mixed it with olive oil and lemon juice, added hot spaghetti and a bit of pasta water, tossed, tossed, tossed, and topped it with also-store-bought zhug (As a lifelong mayo-phobe, I gleefully skip past most dishes that include the stuff. I don’t crave deviled eggs or tuna salad—but have you seen a?

One made with toasted, grainy sourdough bread, piled almost too high with thick slices of heirloom tomatoes, crispy bacon, and tender leaves of lettuce? Why must it be slathered in mayo? I respect the role the condiment plays: adding much-needed moisture and fat. But hummus can do the same job.

A layer of the creamy dip transforms my dry and underseasoned sandwich into a craveable one. I often take a cue from Amanda Shapiro’s





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