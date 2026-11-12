5 gorgeous winter gems to shop in the M&S sale

These will go fast...

If you're currently refreshing your autumn/winter wardrobe now there's a definite chill in the air, you're going to want to check out Marks & Spencer's latest offer.

Full of winter staples that will see you through the cold months ahead, the high street retailer is offering up to 20% off selected womenswear online, with discounts on everything from coats, jackets and midi dresses to ankle boots for your new-season rotation. One piece that instantly caught our attention was the Single Breasted Longline Coat With Wool.

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Available in brown and black, it's a classic tailored style that is set to become the only winter coat you need this season. Throw it over tailored trousers and a shirt for a day at the office, or layer over denim and knitwear on the weekend. It's even perfect for date night, adding a polished finish to evening looks. Currently available to shop in all sizes online, it's been reduced from £70 to £56 in the mid-season sale.

' trend this year. The Leather Riding Knee High Boots may be trending right not, but we think they're totally timeless and will work hard in your autumn/winter rotation, year after year. With a low block heel, the knee-high style pairs perfectly with midi dresses and skirts. Or, tuck in straight-leg denim for that classic equestrian look.

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They've been reduced from £95 to £76 in the sale, and we're not surprised to see a few sizes are already out of stock. See more of our top M&S sale picks below, and if you're lucky enough to find your size in stock, we recommend moving fast...

M&S' magical 'two-in-one' cardigan is back for winter in a new colourThe 8 most polished high street buys for party season, from 'cocktail flats' to the 'metallic knit'Zara's new cocoa 'comfort culotte' jeans are winter's most relaxed denim stapleM&S's £46 hooded puffer jacket is the cosy but cool winter style you'll wear on repeat