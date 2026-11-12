5 Friends Re-Created the TODAY Show on a Bachelorette Trip, and the Internet Agrees: They Nailed It

Five friends booked a 30 Rock tour for a bachelorette party. They left with an unforgettable keepsake that turned into a viral video.

Amanda Milnor, Erika Reinartz, Jayli Samnaneveth, Tristan Cline and Jazmin Davila recently traveled to New York as part of their bachelorette trip celebrating Samnaneveth’s nuptials.

One of the bride’s wishes was to book a NBC tour of the historic 30 Rockefeller building, home of TODAY, maid of honor Milnor tells. So, she obliged and the group signed up for a tour that allowed them to visit the sets of many shows filmed at the skyscraper before they were given an opportunity to act out a TODAY news segment.

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— which has since amassed over 300,000 views — of the ladies channeling Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Sheinelle Jones, Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dryer and more members of the TODAY family to deliver a hilarious news report. In the clip, as soon as Cline says her introduction, her friends immediately burst into laughter in front of and behind the camera. She and Samnaneveth continue to welcome the audience before meteorologist-for-the-day Davila gives a sunny weather report.

Next, Milnor updates fans on the latest Hollywood news for Pop Start, featuring an appearance by Reinartz playing a “Grammy-award-winning artist who released their new album today. ” “POV: You Book a $55 tour at NBC Studio and they let you & the girls film a news segment,” text over the video reads. Instagram users complimented the friends’ commitment to the segment and laughed along with them in the comments.

“When I booked it, we didn’t know this whole segment was going to be even a part of the tour,” Milnor tells TODAY.com. “We just thought we were going to be able to get to see the sets and behind the scenes.

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Then at the very end, it was a surprise to all of us, but it was fun. We made the most of it. ” Jazmin Davila, Amanda Milnor, Jayli Samnaneveth, Tristan Cline, Erika Reinartz and three of their friends during their bachelorette trip to 30 Rock.

Bride Samnaneveth, who tied the knot in November, says she requested adding the stop to their trip because most members of their friend group had already been to New York and crossed off most tourist sites from their bucket lists. But they hadn’t visited 30 Rock and the tour fell in their price range.

“It gave us something that was unique to New York, something we could only do there, and something that nobody else has ever done before. So it really was a unique experience that I’m so glad I was able to share with my best friends and have such a fun clip to remember it by,” Samnaneveth says. Reinartz says that although TODAY is “iconic,” she had been looking forward to dropping by the sets for shows like “Saturday Night Live.

” So, she adds, it was an unexpected bonus to also learn about TODAY and the show’s 100-year history.

“I’m a history nerd, so it was cool to get to learn all about that,” says Reinartz, who was the only member asked to improvise her lines for the skit. “I wasn’t really familiar before we went. So filming the segment I think it was cool to get to learn all that as someone who enjoys all things TV and film. ”“They put us on little marks on the ground.

There were four cameras looking at everybody with teleprompters, and then you just got to say your lines at the camera,” she explains.

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“We’re all giggling in the background, which is why every time it cut to a different take, someone’s covering their mouth from laughing or something. ” For Cline, who holds a B.A. in journalism, the tour was essentially a dream come true as she has always wanted to be a news anchor.

“When the opportunity arose, I was like, ‘Oh, please me! ’” she recalls.

“Everybody did really well, which was a shock that we were able to just step into . ” She continues, “I think four seconds in, when I go, ‘This is TODAY,’ you can hear Erika in the back start cackling.

Then from that point on, we kind of locked in. I think it came out way better than we had anticipated. We’re all outgoing girls, so it was a fun thing for us to step into because we never would have had that opportunity otherwise. ”Samnaneveth says that the most sentimental souvenir from her bachelorette trip is the video, calling it a keepsake and a reflection of their special bond.

She adds that they will carry that energy from the segment into her wedding weekend. All the friends shared a similar sentiment about how much the tour meant to them, including Davila, who says she left the bachelorette trip forming deeper connections with members of Samnaneveth’s friend group she hadn’t met before.

“It was just joy, is what it was. Even though it literally was like a segment of making a fake TV show at the end of the NBC tour, it ended up literally being our favorite thing to keep,” she says.

“I think we watched the video 25 times throughout the rest of the weekend because it just brought such warmth to our hearts and it’s going to be a memory like that forever. ”I Moved My Family of 5 from Tennessee to Newfoundland. I Got the Slow Life I Wanted, But I’m Bracing for WinterAt 9, He Was Banned From Delta for Pulling a Prank. Now He’s the Voice of Boston’s Logan Airport