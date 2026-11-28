Samsung Galaxy Watch apps allow you to listen to music offline, track your rides and runs, track live transit, keep track of your goals and to-dos, and more.

Having spent over eight years refining its Galaxy Watch lineup, Samsung has built a strong app ecosystem for its wearables that lets them do a whole lot more than fitness tracking.

From apps that allow music playback without relying on a phone to clearing things off your to-do list, we've handpicked our favorite free Samsung Galaxy Watch apps available to download. We focused on non-Google apps, so this list won't have the likes of Google Keep's voice-to-text notes, YouTube Music or We're big fans of Spotify's"daylist" and Discover Weekly playlists, and its Wear OS app lets you take them anywhere with the watch's onboard storage.

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If you're already on Strava, chances are you'd want your watch to log your next run. Todoist's simple interface lets you clear tasks and keep track of upcoming ones, while Citymapper is a boon for live transit users who track their commute. If you've got an array of smart home devices scattered around your home or workplace, SmartThings lets you control them all.