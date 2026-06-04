5 Foods a Cardiologist Eats Every Day to Lower Cholesterol

In TODAY.com’s Expert Tip of the Day, a cardiologist lists her favorite foods that can “drag” cholesterol out of the body.

Cardiologists say a healthy diet is one of the best ways to protect heart health, in addition to exercising more, staying a healthy weight and quitting smoking.

Heart Health Tip of the Day: Eat These 5 Fiber-Rich Foods to Lower Cholesterol “As a cardiologist, I always tell patients that lowering their LDL ‘bad’ cholesterol can help prevent cardiovascular disease — and the“Many foods have soluble fiber, which binds cholesterol in the digestive system and drags them out of the body before they get into circulation. ”dissolves in water and forms a gel-like substance in the gut.

This goo binds to cholesterol and its precursors, which helps to prevent the digestive tract from absorbing it, dietitians previously told TODAY.com. Insoluble fiber doesn’t dissolve in water and helps move food through the digestive system, promoting regular bowel movements.

As for Klodas’ favorites, oats are rich in beta-glucan, a type of soluble fiber that “actually clings to cholesterol the body and takes out the bad cholesterol,” registered dietitian Natalie Rizzo, nutrition editor for TODAY, Arugula is Klodas’ favorite high-fiber, low-calorie leafy green because of its peppery flavor. Cardiologists list leafy greens as some of the Avocados are a delicious source of fiber, and they’re high in healthy fats, which are also good for the heart.series is all about simple strategies to make life a little easier.

Every Monday through Friday, different qualified experts share their best advice on diet, fitness, heart health, mental wellness and more. A. Pawlowski is a TODAY health reporter focusing on health news and features. Previously, she was a writer, producer and editor at CNN. Olga Pankova / Getty Images





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