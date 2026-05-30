5 Florida Players Ole Miss Fans Need to Know for Next Season

The Florida Gators have a mix of transfers and returners that could give the Ole Miss Rebels trouble.

Florida quarterback Aaron Philo throws during the first day of Florida Spring football practice | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesThe Gators will have a strong home-field advantage, given that there will be 90,000 Florida fans doing the infamous Gator chomp throughout the whole game.

Apart from a fan base with seemingly pretty tough hands, Florida has a mix of returning and new players that could make a key difference in their game against the Rebels. Florida running back Jadan Baugh runs in for a touch down during the second half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025.

| Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Imageswas one of the few highlights from last year's Florida offense. He rushed for over 1000 yards in his sophomore season. He looks to be a solid backbone for the Gators again this season. He has the ability to make a big play if he gets to the second level.

He is also a good pass catcher. Last season, he had 243 yards on 33 catches. The Rebels will have to be wary of him breaking one, or he could help the Gators steal this game from them. Quarterback Aaron Philo has had a weird career so far.

At Georgia Tech, he mostly sat behind Haynes King for two years. He did see the field, though, throwing for 938 yards and two touchdowns across two seasons. A lot of those yards came in important moments for the Yellow Jackets. In 2024, he led a drive that ended in a touchdown pass to help Georgia Tech upset the then No. 4-ranked Miami Hurricanes.

He also played in most of the game against NC State, where he threw for 265 yards and rushed for the game-winning touchdown. In 2025, he started only one game, where he threw for 373 yards and one touchdown against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs. Philo is mostly a mystery, but he has shown some moments and has the potential to be a solid SEC quarterback.

Bryce Thornton is in his fourth year at the University of Florida and is a key returner in the secondary. He has been a solid defensive back for the Gators, totaling ten pass breakups, four interceptions, and 131 total tackles. Florida Gators defensive back Bryce Thornton smiles after scoring a touchdown | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images He could be key in the game against the Rebels because of his tackling.

Ole Miss has shared that they will be running the ball more often this year, and Thornton is a solid tackler and could be the reason Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacey doesn’t bust a long run for a touchdown. Myles Graham is another returning player who was very important for Florida's defense last year. In 2025, he had 76 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two sacks.

He also has shown he can be solid in coverage, with four pass breakups last season. He will be key in stopping the Rebels' run and pass offense. The Rebels will be running the ball consistently, but often like to use the middle of the field for passing or their tight ends in the flat on play action.

Florida Gators linebacker Myles Graham sacks Florida State Seminoles quarterback | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images Graham will either have to follow the Rebels' tight end to the outside or prevent the Rebels from going over the middle.who had a great campaign for the Gators last year. He hauled in 40 catches for 512 yards. He also received all-freshman SEC honors this prior season.

Florida Gators wide receiver Vernell Brown III is tackled during the first quarter | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images Brown is paired with transfer wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. from Auburn. Singleton is likely to be the Gators number one receiver, but the Rebels secondary cannot forget about Brown because he has shown he can breakaway from corners for a big gain.

The Rebels will have their hands full with these five guys, who could be a big part in the Gators possibly upsetting Ole Miss in Gainesville. Evan Huggins is a staff writer for the Ole Miss Rebels on SI. Huggins has covered Ole Miss football, baseball, and basketball across many different mediums. Huggins is a second year journalism student at the University of Mississippi.

When he isn't covering sports Huggins enjoys hanging around the golf course and the gym.





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