5 Essential Questions to Guide Your Business Decisions

This article explores the challenges of decision-making in fast-paced business environments and offers five key questions to help leaders make more informed and strategic choices.

In fast-paced, complex business environments, it's often hard to carve out the time for thoughtful, thorough analysis. Leaders might recognize that better questions lead to better decisions, but they aren't sure exactly what to ask. These five questions can help.

1) What would happen if we did nothing? 2) What could make us regret this decision? 3) What alternatives did we overlook? 4) How will we know if this was the right decision? 5) Is this reversible? Whether you're considering a career move or choosing a business strategy, the decisions you make today that will have short- and long-term affects on you, your team, and your organization require serious deliberation. They can't be made too quickly, nor can they be avoided. But in our fast-paced, complex business environment, it's often hard to carve out the time for thoughtful, thorough analysis that yields conclusive answers about the right path forward. We might recognize that better questions lead to better decisions but aren't sure exactly what to ask. A trusted authority on integrating brand, culture, and strategy to create enduring businesses, he has advised more than 3,000 leaders at companies including Google, Habitat for Humanity, and Qualcomm.





