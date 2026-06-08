5 Essential Android Apps for Your Next Camping Trip

Whether you're the type that likes to adventure in an RV or someone who's constantly looking for new and unique places to establish a camp, there are five Android apps that can be a big help for your next camping trip.

Whether you're the type that likes to adventure in an RV or someone who's constantly looking for new and unique places to establish a camp, there are five Android apps that can be a big help for your next camping trip.

The apps available below can help you find new locations, check reviews of campsites you haven't visited, or even provide you with emergency survival information. Every app is free to install, but some of them have in-app purchases or subscription models. Before you hit the open road, be sure to check out what these apps offer - who knows, you just may find your new favorite camping destination.

To be sure, it's always a good idea to remember your Android charger during your explorations, because there's no such thing as being too prepared when it comes to the wilderness. The Dyrt is a great app for Android users looking for public or private camping locations anywhere in the United States. It offers users access to all public and private campgrounds, including free camping locations and RV parks.

Users can filter campgrounds by type or distance, and there are also user-submitted photos and reviews for various locations. The pro version of the app unlocks a majority of the features, including where to find overnight and dispersed parking for camps. The Dyrt can show users what the best campground on their driving route may be, and the Drive Time feature also informs users of camps within a set distance.

A pro subscription also offers offline maps and campground information for over 50,000 locations. Clime is another highly rated app that offers a lot of features. It gives users access to live radar for weather, and provides real-time updates for those that need to know what's going on outside. The app relies on radar data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), giving users updates on conditions in a multitude of regions.

In addition to viewing the day's weather along with a 7-day local forecast, Clime also offers information about cloud coverage, 24-hour precipitation, wind information, and temperature information, among other metrics. For more extreme weather, Clime also offers a storm tracker that can send users notifications and alerts for locations they bookmark. Hipcamp is another highly rated app that offers enough features to make it distinct from the previous entry on this list.

It lets you peruse a variety of different maps to see campsite availability in real time, and it even provides alerts for spots at popular destinations. If you see something you like, the app also offers the ability to make reservations. There are several things that make Hipcamp unique, including the ability to add Bureau of Land Management (BLM), U.S. Forest Services (USFS), and National Park Services (NPS) layers to maps.

Users also have access to dump stations and electric vehicle charging maps. Along with the app promising to provide over 120,000 private land camping experiences, users are also able to filter their camping searches based on price, number of bathrooms and showers, campfire and Wi-Fi availability, or even their preferred camping style. In the Google Play Store, Hipcamp holds a 4.8-star rating with over 14,000 reviews.





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Camping Android Apps The Dyrt Clime Hipcamp

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