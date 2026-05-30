5 Essential 3D Printing Accessories You Can Print Yourself

Discover five useful 3D printing accessories that you can make with your own printer, saving money and improving your printing experience.

3D printing is a versatile technology that allows users to create not only standalone objects but also useful accessories for the printer itself. Instead of purchasing items like scrapers, filament guides, or waste collectors, you can print them using your own machine.

This approach saves money and helps you learn the capabilities of your printer through practical projects. Starting with simple accessories is an excellent way to test your printer's settings and calibration without using excessive material. Once these items are printed successfully, they become tools that assist with more complex prints in the future.

Moreover, printing your own accessories allows for customization in size and design to perfectly fit your workspace. For example, you can adjust the dimensions of a filament spool holder or a tool organizer to match your desk layout. This level of personalization is not available with off-the-shelf products, making DIY accessories a smart choice for hobbyists and professionals alike. One of the most practical accessories for printers like the Bambu Lab X1C is a poop chute or waste collector.

During multi-color prints, the machine purges leftover filament to clear the nozzle for the next color. This waste material can accumulate quickly, especially in long prints with frequent color changes. A poop chute directs this discarded filament into a container, keeping your work area clean and organized. Printing your own chute is straightforward: many free models are available online, and the design can be adjusted to fit the space behind your printer.

It requires minimal filament and no advanced settings, making it an ideal first project that yields immediate benefits. After printing, you can empty the container easily and continue working without dealing with scattered filament scraps. A bed scraper is another essential tool that protects your printer's build plate. While many print beds have non-stick coatings like PEI, some prints can still adhere stubbornly.

Using a metal knife or sharp tool risks scratching the surface, which can damage the coating over time. A 3D-printed bed scraper is designed with a blunt edge that safely pries under the print without applying excessive pressure. This accessory is simple to print, uses little material, and can be customized with a handle that fits your hand comfortably. Keeping a bed scraper nearby speeds up print removal and extends the life of your print bed.

It is a small investment of filament that pays off in convenience and equipment protection. Filament guides are also worth printing if your spool is positioned away from the printer. Without proper guidance, the filament can enter the extruder at an awkward angle, causing friction or snags. Over time, this tension affects print quality and can lead to failed prints.

A filament guide redirects the material along a smooth path, reducing resistance and ensuring consistent flow. Many designs attach directly to the printer frame or an external spool holder, saving desk space. Printing a guide is quick and easy, making it a great way to improve your printer's reliability without spending money on commercial solutions. Plus, it adds a neat look to your setup.

Finally, a camera mount is an excellent project for monitoring long prints remotely. While some printers come with built-in cameras, many do not. By printing a mount, you can attach a webcam or an old smartphone to your printer and watch the progress from your phone or computer. This allows you to spot failures early, such as a layer shift or a filament jam, before too much time or material is wasted.

You can also create time-lapse videos of your prints to share online. Camera mounts are available for various printer models, and you can customize the angle or height. This accessory expands your printer's functionality and gives you peace of mind during overnight or workday prints. In summary, printing your own 3D printer accessories is a rewarding way to enhance your workflow, save money, and customize your tools.

Starting with simple projects like a poop chute, bed scraper, filament guide, and camera mount builds your skills while providing immediate benefits. As you gain experience, you can design your own accessories or modify existing ones to better suit your needs. The possibilities are limited only by your creativity and the capacity of your machine.

So, if you own a 3D printer, explore these DIY projects and discover how much more you can achieve without spending extra money on store-bought items





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