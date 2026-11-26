From dash cams, phone mounts, a place to put trash and everything in between, here are a list of things that'll make life behind the wheel a lot nicer.

There are few things more annoying when driving than when you can't find something that you're looking for, whether that's your phone, sunglasses or those mints you sorely need.

The good news is that most of these annoyances are easy to fix and don't require spending an absolute fortune. Car gadgets and accessories have become practical ways to make your daily commute better and overall calmer. You can't influence traffic, but you can make life inside your car more convenient.

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Some will improve safety by letting you keep your eyes on the road, while others will provide comfort, protection against the elements or simply keep your car from turning into an expensive junk drawer. We'll take a look at a few categories of car gadgets and accessories that address common issues drivers have, including phone mounts and dashboard organizers, dash cams and blind spot mirrors, power solutions, climate and visibility enhancements, as well as organization and storage tools.