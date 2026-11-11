5 dead in two Northeast Ohio domestic violence incidents. Help is available

Overnight, Northeast Ohio saw two incidents of deadly domestic violence that killed a total of five people.

CLEVELAND, Ohio -Overnight, Northeast Ohio saw two incidents of deadly domestic violence that killed a total of five people. In North Royalton, an estranged ex-husband killed his ex-wife’s parents, according to police.

In Stark County, a woman hiding in a closet called 911, and when deputies arrived, another woman was dead in the kitchen, and as they entered the house, a man shot and killed himself. The woman in the closet was rescued. The relationship of all three has not yet been explained by deputies, but it has been described as domestic in nature.

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This all comes on the heels of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month when the Ohio Domestic Violence Network released its fatality report looking at cases from July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026. The report tracked what ODVN calls intimate-partner relationship fatalities and includes victims, perpetrators and those who were present during the act.

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If you need help to get out of an abusive or potentially abusive relationship, you can call the ODVN at 1-800-934-9840, or click on this website. In total for the year, there were 134 deaths in 101 cases. That number is down slightly from last year, with a record 157 domestic violence deaths. In the 2026 cases, 89 victims were killed and 45 perpetrators also died.

In 49% of the cases, the relationship was ending or had just ended when the violent act was carried out. There were 20 murder/suicides and four multiple murdered with a suicide. In 62% of the cases, the killer had a previous criminal history. According to the report, five children were murdered, all by a parent or stepparent, and 53 children witnessed a parent’s murder.