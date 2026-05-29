5 dead, dozens hurt in bus crash on I-95 in Virginia

A bus crashed into six vehicles on I-95 in Stafford County, killing five and injuring 34, as traffic slowed for a work zone early Friday morning.

At least five people are dead and dozens more are injured after a bus struck six vehicles on Interstate 95 south in Stafford County, Virginia, early Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that traffic was slowing southbound for an upcoming work zone. A bus failed to slow for traffic and struck six vehicles," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.

"There are five fatalities in the vehicles struck by the bus. Thirty-four patients have been reportedly transported to area hospitals, three with critical injuries.

" RELATED STORY | Penn Station fire sends 5 to the hospital, snarls NYC's morning rush hour The crash occurred at about 2:35 a.m. at the 146-mile marker, near the 610-Garrisonville exit, police said. All southbound traffic continues to detour at exit 148 to Rt. 1 SB and can re-enter I-95 SB at exit 143 , accoridng to VDOT. Southbound delays start at mile marker 154, before exit 152 in Prince William.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending. RELATED STORY | 3 dead, including a child, in explosion at Dallas apartment building





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Bus Fails to Slow in Work Zone, Collides with Six Vehicles on I‑95, Killing FiveA passenger bus traveling southbound on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia, crashed into six vehicles after ignoring a work‑zone slowdown, resulting in five deaths and dozens of injuries.

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