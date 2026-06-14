5 Daily Exercises You Should Do to Stay Strong After 60

A strength coach shares five daily exercises that rebuild full-body strength after 60, no gym setup or equipment needed.

of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices.

We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.alive: squatting, pushing, pulling, bracing, and using your hips. When those patterns stay sharp, everyday tasks usually feel easier. Standing from a chair, carrying groceries, getting off the floor, walking up stairs, and holding good posture all depend on the strength you can actually use.works best when it feels repeatable.

You don’t need to crush yourself every morning or turn every set into a personal challenge. A few focused movements can help maintain muscle, support joint health, improve balance, and keep your body feeling more capable throughout the day. The key is picking exercises that give you a high return without requiring much setup. I like this routine style because it checks the big boxes without making fitness feel like a production.

Bodyweight squats train your legs. Push-ups keep your upper body strong. Side planks build thethat helps you stay steady. Glute bridges wake up the hips and backside.

Standing band rows strengthen the upper back, which matters more than most people realize once posture starts getting lazy.reset. Keep the reps clean, stop before your form gets sloppy, and adjust the variations to match your current ability. Done consistently, this simple routine can help you stay stronger, steadier, and more confident in the movements you use every day. Bodyweight squats train your quads, glutes, hamstrings, hips, and core while reinforcing one of the most important movement patterns after 60.

Every time you sit down, stand up, climb stairs, or get out of a low chair, your body uses some version of a squat. Training the movement daily helps your legs stay strong and keeps your hips and knees moving through a range you can control. Move slowly, own your depth, and make each rep feel smooth instead of rushed. Push your hips back and bend your knees.

Push-ups train your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core while teaching your body to stay strong from head to heels. The movement helps with more than upper-body strength. It supports getting up from the floor, bracing with your hands, pushing doors open, and keeping your arms useful during daily tasks. Use an incline, wall, or countertop if floor push-ups feel too aggressive.

The best version is the one you can do well and repeat consistently. Step your feet back until your body forms a straight line. Side Planks Side planks train your obliques, deep core, shoulders, and hips. Those muscles help keep your body steady when you walk, turn, carry something on one side, or shift your weight.

A strong side plank also supports posture and balance, two qualities that become more important with age. Start with the bent-knee version if needed, then build toward longer holds as your core gets stronger. Stack your feet or stagger them for more support. Glute bridges train your glutes and hamstrings while your core helps keep your hips and pelvis steady.

Strong glutes make walking, climbing stairs, standing up, and lower back support feel better. This exercise also helps counter long stretches of sitting by getting the backside of your body working again. Pause at the top of each rep and squeeze with intent, because the finish is where the glutes really come into play. Form Tip:Standing band rows train your upper back, lats, rear shoulders, biceps, and core.

Pulling strength matters after 60 because it supports posture, shoulder health, grip, and daily tasks like carrying bags or pulling objects toward you. The band provides resistance without a machine, and standing engages your core to help maintain your posture. Focus on pulling your elbows back and squeezing your shoulder blades, rather than yanking with your hands. Stand tall and hold one end of the band in each hand.

Best Variations:Daily strength work doesn’t need to be long to be effective. The goal is to keep your body practicing the movements that help you stay capable: squat, push, pull, brace, and extend through the hips. Some days you might do one round. Other days, you might run through three.

Either way, the routine works best when the effort stays clean and consistent. Ten minutes of focused work can help you build momentum. A routine you can do often will beat a perfect plan that rarely happens. Push-ups and rows balance each other nicely.

Squats and bridges keep your lower body strong from the front and back. Add reps, longer holds, a stronger band, or an extra set when the routine feels too easy. Small changes keep your body adapting. Strong after 60 doesn’t have to mean complicated.

Hit these five moves with steady effort, and you’ll cover the strength basics your body needs most. Jarrod Nobbe, MA, CSCS Jarrod Nobbe is a USAW National Coach, Sports Performance Coach, Personal Trainer, and writer, and has been involved in health and fitness for the past 12 years.





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