5 Daily Exercises Men Should Do Each Morning to Build Leg Strength After 60

A CPT shares 5 daily morning moves that build leg strength and stability for men over 60.

, the natural muscle loss that occurs with aging is called sarcopenia, and it speeds up the older you get. And as your strength goes down, daily movements like climbing stairs, getting up from a chair, walking uphill, or carrying groceries can become noticeably more challenging.

The good news? You don’t need an intense gym routine or heavy weights to maintain leg strength later in life.shows that consistent functional movement may be one of the best strategies for maintaining lower body strength and mobility after 60. Also, the time of day you workout matters.suggest that morning workouts may be especially helpful for rebuilding leg strength because they help activate muscles after long stretches of inactivity overnight..

The following movements are designed specifically to target the major muscles of your lower body while also improving balance, coordination, and mobility. Read on for the exercises and step-by-step instructions. And when you’re finished, check out theseBodyweight squats are a fundamental movement pattern at any age. Plus, they strengthen your quads, glutes, hamstrings, and core.

“Bodyweight squats are one of the most effective morning exercises for building leg strength after 60,” says Brady. Push your hips backward as if you’re sitting down in a chair. Lower until your thighs are parallel to the floor or as far as comfortable. Push through your heels to return to the standing position.

“Step-ups are excellent for strengthening the legs in a highly functional way because they mimic climbing stairs and improve stability during everyday movement,” explains Brady. Brace your core and maintain upright posture. Focus on using the working leg rather than pushing off the back foot. Complete two to three sets of 10 to 12 reps per leg.

Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

“Glute bridges help strengthen the glutes and hamstrings, which are essential for maintaining walking power, posture, and lower body stability as we age,” Brady explains. Flex your core before beginning the movement. Raise your hips until your body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees. Lower your hips back down slowly with control.

Your calf muscles are crucial for walking efficiency, balance, and lower body stability.

“Calf raises are important for improving lower leg strength, balance, and push-off power during walking,” Brady explains. Slowly raise your heels off the floor. Reverse Lunges “Reverse lunges are particularly effective for building leg strength because they train the quads, glutes, and hips while placing less stress on the knees than forward lunges,” says Brady. What’s more, the backward stepping motion also challenges balance and coordination.

Tighten your core and keep your chest upright. Maintain upright posture throughout the movement. Bring your back foot forward to reset. Adam Meyer, RHN





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