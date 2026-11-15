5 Cozy Meals Our Editors Make With Boxed Stuffing

Like one-pan schmaltzy chicken and weeknight pasta with savory crumbs.

, our staff shares unfussy recipe ideas that you can call upon any day of the week. Because yes, our editors love to cook, but sometimes we need to get dinner on the table 12 minutes ago.

That’s when we look to pantry and fridge staples that can quickly morph into delicious meals. This month, it’s all about boxed stuffing. Few Thanksgiving dishes inspire as many strong opinions as stuffing slash dressing. In a baking dish or the bird itself?

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Sourdough or white bread? Fresh herbs or dried? Sausage or nah? There are the purists, who insist on drying their own bread, chopping aromatics, and seasoning everything from scratch.

Then there are theloyalists, who grew up on that unmistakable red box and remain fiercely faithful. Site director Rachel Tepper Paley is firmly in the latter camp.

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“My late father considered boxed Stove Top the Platonic ideal of stuffing, so I grew up with the uber-savory stuff on every Thanksgiving table,” she says. “We continue to serve it every year in his honor. ” And then there’s a particularly resourceful subset of boxed-stuffing devotees: the maximalists who see the box as a pantry staple, not just a holiday shortcut. Our editors happen to be among them.

Read on for all the ways they’re thinking outside the box.in the Test Kitchen, I immediately started plotting all the occasions I could make it: Friendsgiving, a random Tuesday, football Sunday, date night. Its deliciousness caught me off guard. Jesse sears chicken thighs until golden and crisp, then uses the schmaltzy drippings to season the boxed stuffing.

Dotted with sweet-tart cranberry gems, then baked with the chicken nestled back in, it’s basically Thanksgiving in one pan—and a recipe I plan to make well beyond November. — When I find myself with instant stuffing, I like to make a baked eggs situation. I’ll make the stuffing according to the box’s directions in a shallow, oven-proof skillet.

With the heat on , I’ll toss in some greens like kale or spinach until they’re just barely wilted. Then, I’ll use a spatula to make a couple divots throughout and crack an egg into each. From there, I’ll pop the skillet into a 375°F oven and bake until the whites are set, about 15 minutes. A drizzle of green hot sauce and some salty feta crumble or sliced avocado, and I’m ready to eat.

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— The way I see it, boxed stuffing mix is really close to a box of well-seasoned breadcrumbs. So why not use it as a savory panade that transforms lean ground turkey into tender meatballs? Senior Test Kitchen editor Jesse Szewczyk called this sheet-pan dinner, but it honestly delivers all the flavors of Thanksgiving in one simple meal.

You’ve got creamy baby Yukon gold potatoes and snappy green beans, plus a dipping sauce made from another autumn pantry staple, canned cranberry sauce, with lemon and honey to serve alongside. As a person who works in food media, I end up with my fair share of “what can I do with this? ” ingredients.

So while I firmly believe that no Thanksgiving dressing matters as much as my classicmethod dozens of times since it first published, and it never disappoints. Best of all, you can use whatever bits and bobs you have lying around to build out the meal, and it’s relatively hands-off. Wins all around. , instead of using plain breadcrumbs or Italian seasoned ones, he swaps in stuffing mix blitzed in the food processor.

Brilliant. It’s a highly flavorful topping for pasta with sausage and kale, a total delight for a cold night.