Costco members can get some pretty great deals this weekend.

Black Friday has arrived, and with it every retailer is trying to compete for your hard-earned dollar. If you're a Costco member, the company has a few notable deals that stand out from a lot of the cookie cutter tech deals that Amazon, Best Buy and Target are pushing this holiday season.

As always, Engadget only recommends products we've thoroughly tested and would spend our own money to buy. If you're looking to buy a Nintendo Switch 2, Costco is one of a handful of retailers offering $50 off the console. And for those willing to spend a bit more than the $499. That subscription also comes with Nintendo's Expansion Pack, which allows you to play Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and Game Cube games on your new console.

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Normally, a 12 Nintendo Switch Online subscription with Expansion Pack costs $50, and thebundle costs $550 when it's not on sale. So you're saving about $80 compared to buying those two items separately at their regular price. Just note you'll need a Costco membership to take advantage of the deal.. If you already own the original Switch, its successor is a no-brainer, offering a larger screen, far better performance and more durable Joy-Con controllers.