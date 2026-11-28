Amazon's new Echo Show models have capabilities that we're excited about. From passing shows between devices to person recognition, here are five worth trying.

Amazon has a bunch of new smart devices coming, but some of the new features work on older devices, too. In many owners' homes, mine included, an Echo Show spends most of its time serving as a very expensive kitchen clock.

It shows the weather, cycles through a few photos and is occasionally used to set cooking timers or listen to the radio. It's a real shame, because that high-tech clock is also a touchscreen smart home hub, a video-calling camera, a Fire TV and a home monitor all at once — and some of its best features are buried a few menus deep.

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Amazon returned the spotlight to its smart displays back in October with the announcement of the Echo Show 16. That's a $499.99 wall-mountable model with a 16-inch screen, switchable home screen layouts it calls Screen Styles, a 3D smart home map and a new way to organize your Alexa conversations. It was one of several new devices Amazon showed off at the end of October,.