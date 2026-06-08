5 Cheap Robot Vacuums Worth Buying in 2026

We've compiled a list of five affordable robot vacuums that provide excellent cleaning performance and a range of features, including customizable water flow, detachable pads, and LiDAR navigation systems.

A robot vacuum is a great addition to any home or business, offering a wide range of cleaning features and robust companion apps. While premium models can be expensive, there are many affordable options available that provide excellent cleaning performance .

We've compiled a list of five cheap robot vacuums that are worth considering in 2026. Each of these bots is made by a reputable manufacturer and offers a range of features, including customizable water flow, detachable pads, and LiDAR navigation systems. One of the standout models is the M5+, which is a lower-cost bot that punches above its weight class when it comes to mopping.

It features a LiDAR navigation system that builds and saves multi-floor maps, and an automated lift for clearing doorways and other room thresholds. The M5+ also comes with the RockDock Plus, which houses a 2.7-liter dust bag that holds up to seven weeks' worth of dirt. Another option is the L10s Ultra, a versatile bot vac that can mop hardwoods like a champ.

It includes a multifunction dock that handles water refills, detergent distribution, and mop pad drying, and delivers up to 5,300Pa of suction power. However, it may not be the best choice for a home without hard surfaces, as it struggles with medium- to high-pile carpeting. For those who want a robot vacuum that doesn't require a companion app, the 11S Max is a good option.

It's controlled by a remote and/or the buttons on the actual vacuum, and delivers exceptional cleaning across multiple floor types. However, it doesn't have digital mapping tools, and cleaning is 100% randomized and relies on infrared sensors to navigate the 11S Max between rooms





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