Avoid these habits to get the most out of your phone's battery.

Your phone's battery is lithium-ion, which means it wears out over time. According to Apple, the speed at which your battery ages depends on how you charge your phone and on the temperature the phone is exposed to.

The good news is that phones these days handle a lot of the charging side on their own. iPhones have Optimized Battery Charging, Pixel phones have Adaptive Charging and Samsung Galaxy phones have built-in battery protection. Things like overnight charging are no longer as much of a problem as they used to be. But these features do not fix heat or bad cables, and on some Galaxy phones, you still have to switch the battery protection setting yourself.

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There are some habits to avoid if you want to slow down the wear and tear of your battery. A battery wears faster when it sits at 100 percent for long stretches of time. That's why smartphone makers built battery optimization settings to limit how long your phone stays at 100 percent charge. , and pick a limit from 80 to 100 percent.