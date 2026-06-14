5 Chair Exercises That Firm Lower Belly Faster Than Gym Sessions After 60

Chair exercises a D.C. trainer recommends to target lower belly and deep core after 60, no gym machines needed.

of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices.

We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat. Many adults 60 and older struggle with the dreaded accumulation of abdominal fat. There are several contributors, including a slower metabolism, shifting hormones, reduced exercise, and sarcopenia—theis also extremely unhealthy, as it can lead to type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular problems.

So if you’re seeking out how to, NCSF and AFAA certified, former top 1% globally ranked Equinox group fitness instructor , Dartmouth economics graduate and former Dartmouth football player, fitness expert on FOX 5 DC, ranked #1 personal trainer in D.C. in 2021, shares with us five stellar chair exercises to add to your routine. They’re quite effective in shaping up the midsection, as they recruit your deep core muscles.

If you take this workout a step further and combine it with a calorie deficit, you’ll see improvements before you know it.work because they force the lower abdomen to hold the body against gravity at angles you almost never see on a gym machine, which is exactly the stimulus that brings that muscle back online,” Siwicki tells us. Begin seated at the edge of a sturdy chair. Lean back and place your hands behind your head.

Lean back and lift your feet off the ground, lengthening your legs. Walk your feet back so your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Alexa is a freelance writer, editor, and content strategist based in Greenwich, CT. She has 11+ years of experience covering wellness, fitness, food, travel, lifestyle, and home.





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