Discover the best restaurant chains serving massive, high-quality seafood platters according to customer reviews.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.and want a little bit of everything, several chain restaurants have big platters of food where guests can enjoy a variety of fish, shellfish, and more.

Paired with sides like fries, salad, and hushpuppies, and you have a hearty meal that will satisfy even the hungriest diners. Whether fried or grilled, in a boil or on ice, these giant meals are worth ordering every time, fans say.

Here are five chain restaurants with legitimate seafood feasts perfect for sharing and the which is the same but with extra fried shrimp and crawfish.

“The meal choices were: Jumbo Fried Shrimp; Mixed Seafood Grill; Pasta Mardi Gras; Seafood Platter and Grilled Chicken Breast. All the meals were hot, fresh, delicious and plentiful. Everyone left with a doggie box! ” one fancan enjoy the Starter Sampler: Half orders of classic and specialty starters including fried shrimp and scallops, Rhode Island-style calamari, shrimp pot stickers, and bang bang cauliflower.

There’s also a Fisherman’s Platter with shrimp, scallops, local whitefish, calamari, and onion strings.

“My husband and sister and I ordered different dishes and each of them were phenomenal. I cannot recommend this place enough,” one fan.

“Every dish tastes freshly prepared and perfectly seasoned — from the buttery, melt-in-your-mouth crab legs to the juicy shrimp, tender scallops, and perfectly fried oysters. The selection is vast and beautifully presented, with something for everyone . ”is made with two pieces of U.S. farm-raised catfish, two pieces of fresh Arkansas chicken tenders, and six hand-breaded fried shrimp, served with two regular sides and hushpuppies.

“Omg the food was so good, delicious is an understatement!! Walked in smelled like Grandma kitchen..i was like okay we are in the right place,” one diner





EatThisNotThat / 🏆 294. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

11 Best New Dollar Tree Kitchen Finds Under $10 — Best Life11 Best New Dollar Tree Kitchen Finds Under $10

Read more »

11 Best New Sam's Club Finds Hitting Shelves in June — Best Life11 Best New Sam's Club Finds Hitting Shelves in June

Read more »

5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Seafood Samplers, According to DinersSatisfy your cravings with the best restaurant chain seafood samplers, according to diner reviews.

Read more »

5 Chain Restaurants with the Best Prime Rib Sandwiches, According to ChefsFrom French dips to steakhouse-style subs, chefs name the best prime rib sandwiches at restaurant chains.

Read more »