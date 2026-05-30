5 Chain Restaurant Appetizers That Can Top 2,000 Calories

Discover which major restaurant chains serve indulgent appetizers that easily surpass 2,000 calories.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.can sometimes be the best part of a meal, especially if they’re meant for sharing and there’s a variety of things to try.

As delicious as apps can be, you’d better believe the calories stack up, and the more delicious the apps are, the higher the calorie count. Usually breaded and packed with carbs and fat, these tasty bites can easily double as a meal. So which appetizers are so calorific they top 2000 calories? Here are five to be aware of next time you go out to eat.

Classic Combo appetizer is 2,270 calories for a platter of Boneless Wings, Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Chicken Quesadilla, and Mozzarella Sticks. This is one of those apps that could double as a meal with the bonus that you get a little bit of everything. Win, win. Triple Dipper ranges from 1450-3040 calories depending on what you order.

The Chicken Bacon Ranch Nachos are another high-calorie appetizer at 2260 calories.

“They may not look the greatest, but they were very good! ” one fanis 2250 calories, add ranch to that and you’re looking at 2680 calories for a “Texas-sized, golden-fried onion with Cajun sauce for dipping”. The Combo Appetizer is another option that can easily get pretty high calorie-wise: Hot Boneless Wings, and Rattlesnake Bites plus Bleu Cheese Dressing comes out to 1340 calories. Neighborhood Beef Nachos is another hefty appetizer which comes out to 2000 calories.

Clearly meant for sharing, this app has freshly-made white corn tortilla chips topped with taco-seasoned ground beef, white queso, melted Cheddar cheese blend, house-made pico de gallo, fresh jalapeños, cilantro, sour cream and guacamole. There’s one more appetizer at Chili’s that’s even higher than the Triple Dipper: Ladies and gentleman, I present the Fried Mozzarella with Nashville Sauce , which comes out to 2440 calories for all that cheesy, melty goodness. No surprise there.





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