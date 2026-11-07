5 Burning Questions Ahead of Cardinals vs. Seahawks in Week 9

The Seattle Seahawks are hosting the Arizona Cardinals in their annual trip to Lumen Field.

What went into the decision to bench and trade Jacoby Brissett to the Ravens? Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett walks off the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Cardinals' offense was simply stagnant under Brissett, who was extremely quick to get the ball out and oftentimes stared down his first read. Arizona was justified in their benching of Brissett, as Gardner Minshew immediately led Arizona to four straight scoring drives.

Also read Cardinals Rule Out 3 Key Players vs Seahawks

After making him their QB3, it was an easy decision to trade Brissett for any sort of draft capital, and quite frankly I think they did great in getting a fourth-round pick back. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II celebrates after the win against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect I'm still 50/50.

Many times we see a backup quarterback enter action and have immediate success, and it takes just a few weeks' worth of film for opposing defenses to get film and figure him out. The same goes for Minshew, who has starred in this movie before. Minshew Magic is fun but will eventually run out.

Advertisement

I think the Cardinals will have plenty to offer in terms of different looks with an actual week to gameplan with him at quarterback, though Seattle's defense is incredibly tough and now has a chip on their shoulder entering this week. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James tackles Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect For the Cardinals, I think the injuries.

They dealt with a slew of banged-up players last season and were hoping to have health on their side for 2026. That hasn't been the case, as plenty of big names have landed on injured reserve already. Arizona's offense has been as expected under a first year head coach while their defense has been on par in terms of being poor. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba reacts after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect I'd say familiarity, as they already have updated film on the Seahawks from this season, and often times the loser from the first matchup has a higher chance of performing better in the second go-around. With a new spark at quarterback and a recently better defensive output, Arizona isn't quite the massively overlooked underdogs they typically would be in this spot. Jeremy Brener is an editor and writer for Seattle Seahawks On SI.

He has been covering the Seahawks since 2023. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.