These Broncos may be flying under the radar, but they'll be crucial in Pittsburgh.

Both teams also want to win this one to stay in their respective division races. It's a short week, and the 6-4 Steelers are at home, while the 8-2 Broncos are looking to maintain their perch atop the AFC West in an important conference game.

If Denver is to pull off the win on the road, these five sleepers will go a long way toward making it happen andLook, going against TJ Watt is tough enough, but McGlinchey has to do it just a handful of days after facing Maxx Crosby. Those are two of the best edge rushers in the NFL, and facing them back-to-back is tough.

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Denver has dealt with some terrible play from McGlinchey this season, but he is vital to the offense's success on the road against the Steelers' defense. McGlinchey played a solid game against the Las Vegas Raiders; now he has to follow that up against Watt and the Steelers. Watt is the key defensive player, but the Steelers' defensive front is a good and deep unit.