5 Biggest Catalysts Behind Timberwolves’ Growing Win Streak

Minnesota followed up wins over the Bucks, Rockets, Pelicans and Jazz by completely overwhelming the Mavericks on Wednesday night, winning by a score of 133-94

Nov 12, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jonathan Kuminga dribbles the ball. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Minnesota followed up wins over the Bucks, Rockets, Pelicans and Jazz by completely overwhelming the Mavericks on Wednesday night, winning by a score of 133-94 to move to 9-3 on the season.

It has not been just one player trying to recreate what Anthony Edwards gives Minnesota on a night in night out basis. Different parts of the roster have taken turns making a major impact during this streak, which has allowed the Wolves to keep winning while their best player recovers from knee surgery. LaMelo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu have played together in the backcourt.

Also read 5 Lessons Learned From Timberwolves Blowout Win over Mavericks

LaMelo has looked increasingly comfortable as the games have gone on with more responsibility in his hands since Edwards went down. He is scoring, creating for others and making decisions with the ball instead of simply trying to fit into an offense built around Edwards. That was especially evident against Dallas.. He scored 92 points over the first four games without Edwards, including back to back 26-point nights against both New Orleans and Utah.

His ability to attack the basket and convert easy layups, knock down three-point shots and create offense for himself and others has kept defenses from being able to just start loading up on LaMelo. Chris Finch pointed out after the win over Houston that Ball and Dosunmu can score at different levels, which gives Minnesota another option when the offense gets stagnant.

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The chemistry between the two has also made it easier for both players to play aggressively instead of waiting for someone else to take control. That combination has become one of the biggest reasons Minnesota has been able to survive Edwards’ absence.continued to be the best defense in the NBA so far and have made life difficult for opponents offenses all throughout this current streak, and this has kept them from just needing a perfect offensive performance every night.

Utah managed only 100 points in Minnesota’s fourth straight win. The Jazz started the fourth quarter an abysmal 0-for-9 from the field and went nearly four minutes without scoring, allowing the Wolves to turn a competitive game into a comfortable victory. The Mavericks didn’t hold up any better and shot only 37% from the field and scored 94 points. Cooper Flagg, who had just dropped 43 points in his previous game vs. the Pacers, was held to a measly 12.

Kyrie Irving, who has haunted the Wolves in the past finished with 10 points, while Minnesota consistently made it difficult for Dallas to generate clean looks. That part of the streak matters because Minnesota has not had to rely on scoring 130 points every night. When the offense has slowed down, the defense has been good enough to keep the Wolves in control. When the offense has exploded, as it did against Dallas, the game has been over quickly.

Bones Hyland has been absolutely key in multiple games over this winning streak, he scored 14 points in only 13 minutes against Utah, including a quick seven quick points during the third quarter that helped Minnesota create separation. Two nights later, he went off against Dallas, scoring 24 points in 23 minutes while making five of his six attempts from three-point range. That type of scoring changes the way Minnesota can play its rotations.

The Wolves do not have to keep Ball or Dosunmu on the floor simply because the offense needs someone to create a shot. Hyland can come in, get aggressive and change the game in a few possessions.quietly become another important piece of the streak because of how many different things he can give Minnesota.

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His scoring has obviously been a nice contribution, but his bigger value has been his ability to impact the game without needing plays called specifically for him. Against Houston, Kuminga finished with 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds and five assists. He followed that with 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting and eight rebounds and two steals against Dallas.

He makes all the hustle plays and his effort is just eye popping when you watch him its great to see after watching Julius Randle not exactly give his all at times the last few years. That might be the most interesting part of this streak. Minnesota has not won these five games in exactly the same way. Ball and Dosunmu have carried large portions of the offense.

The defense took over against Utah. Hyland changed the game off the bench. Kuminga has continued to fill whatever role the Wolves need. Rudy Gobert has provided his usual defensive presence and rebounding, while other players have chipped in when their number has been called.

The Wolves scored 36 points in the third quarter while holding the Mavericks to 17, turning what had already been a comfortable game into a blowout. Six players reached double figures, and Minnesota never gave Dallas much of a chance to make the game interesting again. Edwards is going to still be the guy Minnesota ultimately needs if it wants to reach its championship ceiling. Nothing about this stretch changes that.

But when he ends up returning, he will be joining a team that has spent the last few weeks gaining confidence and giving Ball more responsibility, getting Dosunmu comfortable in his role with the team and finding reliable bench scoring even if it’s not the same guy every night and continuing to defend at a championship level like Chris Finch demands.