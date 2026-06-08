5 Best Shows To Watch On Netflix This Week (June 8-12)

Don't miss the five best shows on Netflix this week.

The five best shows to watch this week, June 8–12, 2026, on Netflix include new releases and hit shows that are trending worldwide right now.

Last weekend, the best shows to binge on Netflix included the new 3-part crime drama series The Witness, the 3-part true crime series Michael Jackson: The Verdict, and the Taylor Sheridan Western Lawmen: Bass Reeves, which all remain strong streaming options today. This week, one of the top shows on Netflix is a highly-rated K-drama series with action elements that's blowing up around the world.

The other series range from a sports docuseries that's perfect to watch before the 2026 World Cup kicks off later this week, as well as a new reality competition series exclusively on Netflix and the anticipated return of a fan-favorite feel-good romance. Teach You A Lesson x Your browser does not support the video tag.

Teach You a Lesson remains one of the most-watched shows on Netflix at the start of this week following its arrival on the streaming platform on June 5. The series follows a group of rogue characters who go above the law and traditions to tackle issues such as bullying, school violence, and systemic corruption.

The series consists of 10 episodes, which is ideal for a comfortable week-long watch, and is being described as a powerful drama with inspirational elements that doesn't rely too heavily on unnecessary action pieces. If you love K-dramas, you'll want to check out Teach You a Lesson on Netflix this week.

Norway: The Dark Horse For soccer fans around the world, the one show to watch on Netflix this week is Norway: The Dark Horse, a new docuseries that follows the unlikely pursuit of Norway's national men's soccer team to the 2026 World Cup. Consisting of two episodes, this series dives into the 26-year drought that Norway has faced when trying to earn a spot at the world's biggest soccer tournament, which they were finally able to achieve this year.

If you love underdog stories or want to start getting excited about the World Cup, which starts on June 11, then watch Norway: The Dark Horse when it drops on Netflix this Tuesday. My Family The Italian comedy series My Family returns with its second season this week, premiering on Wednesday, June 10 as a direct follow-up to its 6-part first season.

My Family follows a man named Fausto on the last day of his life while also telling a story about several extended family members who come together unexpectedly after his death. While the series focuses on heavy subjects such as grief, it is still considered a comedy series, even though it is certainly a tear-jerker. If you enjoyed My Family season 1 last year, don't miss the new season on Netflix this week.

Outlast: The Jungle Outlast: The Jungle, or Outlast season 3, is the latest original reality competition series streaming on Netflix, with a brand new season set to premiere later this week. Outlast first arrived on Netflix back in 2023, with a second season releasing in 2024. The series originally takes place in the extreme Alaskan wilderness where 16 contestants compete for a chance to win a major cash prize.

In season 3, Outlast switches its setting to a more tropical and more dangerous location, and is perfect for fans of reality competition shows like Survivor. Sweet Magnolias x Your browser does not support the video tag. Last but not least, the biggest new release on Netflix this week is Sweet Magnolias, which drops all 10 new episodes of its fifth season on Thursday, June 11.

The feel-good romance series earned a 78% Rotten Tomatoes score for its first four seasons and is considered one of the easiest shows to binge on the platform. Sweet Magnolias follows three women from South Carolina who have been best friends since high school and remain close friends and sources of support well into their adult lives. For the ultimate feel-good binge this week, Sweet Magnolias is the best show to watch on Netflix.

Netflix founded January 16, 2007 founders Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph first original series Lilyhammer notable shows Stranger Things, Squid Game, House of Cards, Wednesday Expand Collapse





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