5 arrested four months after innocent woman shot in head on Rickarby Street

Four months after Genade Colley was shot in the head outside her home, five suspects are now in jail.

MOBILE, Ala. - Four months after Genade Colley was shot in the head outside her home, five suspects are now in jail.

Three suspects out of five were led out by Mobile police officers in cuffs four months after an innocent woman was shot outside her home on Rickarby Street. Mobile Police Chief William Jackson held a press conference Thursday morning announcing the arrests of 18-year-olds Dantarious Franklin, Alex Porter and Markail Tolbert. Chief Jackson also says two minors were involved. They’ll be charged as adults.

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All five are now facing charges of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and more.

“The appreciation for the patience of the community. The patience of our victim who was completely innocent in this matter,” Jackson said. While FOX10 News Reporter Natalie Williamson was at Rickarby Park this afternoon, she saw Ms. Genade Colley standing outside in her driveway. Colley said today is the first day she’s felt safe to go outside since the shooting.

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Colley’s recovery The innocent victim is Genade Colley. She had just gotten home after celebrating her birthday when bullets tore through her car. She was shot in the head and survived. After months of recovering, and surgery, her best friend Nina Dortch tells me she’s no longer using a walker and is continuing to heal.

Franklin indicted in September Jail records show one of the suspects, Dantarious Franklin, was indicted in September for having a Glock switch on a pistol. According to a letter written to a judge on behalf of Franklin by one of his family members, 2 months before the shooting on Rickarby Street, Franklin lost his only brother after police say he was killed in a gang shootout on O’Donnell Street.

Investigators say on May 18, 20-year-old Daniel Franklin was killed just before 2 a.m. outside a home on O’Donnell Street. Four other people were injured. As for the Rickarby Park case, jail records show Franklin, Porter, Tolbert and the two juveniles remain behind bars. Mobile police offered a $2,500 reward for any tips that lead to an arrest in this case.

Chief Jackson says they did not receive any tips through that. There was a second shooting at Rickarby Park in September. Jackson says it’s unclear if these five suspects are connected to that case. Jail records show Franklin, Porter, Tolbert and the juveniles have a bond hearing scheduled for tomorrow. We’ll keep you updated.