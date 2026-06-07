5 Alameda County sheriff’s dept. vehicles stolen from Oakland parking garage; investigation underway

Authorities were able to recover four of the vehicles by using automated license plate readers, though the fifth vehicle is still outstanding.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office discovered just after 7:15 a.m. on Sunday that a parking garage at 165 13th St. had been broken into and five department vehicles were missing.

Authorities were able to recover four of the vehicles by using automated license plate readers, though the fifth vehicle is still outstanding. The sheriff’s department advised the public to exercise caution if they are approached by individuals claiming to be law enforcement in the missing vehicle. Several Alameda County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were stolen from a parking garage in Oakland on Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office discovered just after 7:15 a.m. on Sunday that a parking garage at 165 13th St. had been broken into and five department vehicles were missing, according to a department statement. Authorities were able to recover four of the vehicles by using automated license plate readers, though the fifth vehicle is still outstanding. The missing vehicle was described by the sheriff’s office as a blue 2025 Ford Explorer with the California exempt license plate 1685265.

The car is also equipped with a black front push-bar bumper, overhead emergency lighting, radio equipment, and sirens, though it is not marked with any sheriff’s office emblems. The sheriff’s department advised the public to exercise caution if they are approached by individuals claiming to be law enforcement in the vehicle matching the above description. An investigation into the vehicle thefts is ongoing, and no suspects have been taken into custody.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office at 510-667-7721.





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