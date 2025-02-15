5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes West Texas, Raising Concerns about Fracking Impact

A recent 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Toyah, Texas, has caused buildings to shake and prompted evacuations. The quake, along with three smaller aftershocks, was widely felt across West Texas and even reached parts of New Mexico. Scientists have linked the increase in seismic activity in the Permian Basin to hydraulic fracturing (fracking) and its wastewater disposal practices.

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck near the border of Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas on Saturday, shaking buildings and prompting residents to evacuate. The quake, which occurred at approximately 10:45 am local time, had an epicenter about 33 miles northwest of Toyah, Texas. Three smaller aftershocks also occurred within minutes of the first quake.

While there have been no immediate reported deaths or injuries associated with the earthquakes, the seismic activity raised concerns among residents and officials.The earthquake was widely felt across West Texas and even reached as far west as El Paso and some cities in eastern New Mexico. An estimated 950,000 people were potentially exposed to the quake. This earthquake comes amidst a recent surge in seismic activity in the Permian Basin, one of the most productive oil and gas regions in the state.Scientists have linked this increase in earthquakes to the practice of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. When water is injected into the ground for fracking, it increases fluid pressures within faults, potentially triggering seismic activity. In 2021, the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the oil and gas industry, acknowledged the link between fracking wastewater disposal and earthquakes in the Permian Basin. After a number of smaller earthquakes struck near the border of Reeves and Culberson counties in November of that year, commission staff expanded the area where water injections could be restricted and directed companies to reduce the amount of water injected underground in the region





KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Earthquake West Texas Permian Basin Fracking Seismic Activity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas Rattled by Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Near San AntonioA 4.5 magnitude earthquake shook southern Texas near San Antonio on Wednesday evening. The USGS reports that this earthquake is likely the main shock in a sequence that began with smaller tremors in early January. Many residents in the area reported feeling the quake, with reports extending as far north as Killeen.

Read more »

4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Shaken South TexasA 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck near Falls City, Texas, on Thursday, prompting reports of shaking as far away as downtown San Antonio. Residents in Karnes City and Falls City described rattling windows, swaying houses, and moving objects. This incident follows a recent increase in earthquakes in South Texas, raising concerns about the potential for larger quakes.

Read more »

South Texas Shaken by 4.5 Magnitude EarthquakeA magnitude-4.5 earthquake struck far northern Karnes County in South Texas on Wednesday night, prompting surprised reactions from residents on social media. The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the quake, which occurred at 9:26 p.m. about 45 miles southeast of San Antonio. The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Ready Campaign offers tips on how to prepare for future earthquakes.

Read more »

Texas reports new measles outbreak in West TexasThe outbreak in Gaines County, with a population of about 22,000, has grown since two cases were reported in January.

Read more »

4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes AlaskaA 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Alaska on Thursday afternoon.

Read more »

3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near North Bend, WAThe Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says the quake was reported at 1:35 p.m. on Monday.

Read more »