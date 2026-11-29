An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5 rattled a swath of Southern California on Saturday morning. It was followed by dozens of aftershocks.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5 rattled a swath of Southern California on Saturday morning, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage.

The quake was centered 3 miles southwest of Manhattan Beach, a tony coastal city southwest of downtown Los Angeles. It was followed by dozens of aftershocks, one of which caused the press box to sway at the historic Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena ahead of the rivalry football game between the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles.

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The Los Angeles Fire Department briefly went into earthquake mode, deploying personnel from 106 neighborhood stations to examine infrastructure for damage. It returned to normal operations after determining that no damage or injuries were reported in the city.