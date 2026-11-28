A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on November 28, causing widespread shaking near LAX and El Segundo with minor structural impacts reported.

A powerful magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Southern California on Saturday, November 28, 2026, sending violent tremors through one of the region's busiest travel corridors. The seismic event occurred during a major holiday weekend, immediately following Thanksgiving, and was felt across a wide geographic area including densely populated coastal communities and major transportation hubs. The timing of the quake disrupted daily activities and raised safety concerns for travelers and residents alike across the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

The City of Los Angeles and surrounding municipalities experienced significant shaking that disrupted daily activities and raised safety concerns for travelers and residents alike. Manhattan Beach, located just minutes from the Los Angeles International Airport, reported major impacts as the ground moved beneath feet. The proximity to LAX meant that the tremors were immediately visible in aviation operations and terminal activities, causing immediate chaos at one of the world's busiest airports.

Also read A magnitude 5 earthquake rattles Southern California

Stunning footage on social media showed the impact of the earthquake as a plane was forced to abort landing and windows at LAX shattered. The vibrations caused a huge backup at the TSA line as well, stranding thousands of passengers. The disruption at the airport highlighted the potential vulnerability of critical infrastructure during seismic events, particularly during peak holiday travel periods when margins for error are non-existent.

Individuals inside the airport described the sensation of the earthquake as a wave moving beneath their feet, accompanied by ceiling panels falling to the ground. Dikin Baus, a traveler reportedly inside the facility, documented the experience on the platform X, noting the intensity of the shock and subsequent aftershocks during boarding procedures. He wrote that it was wild, with good shock levels felt even as passengers were attempting to board their flights.

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Another traveler posted on social media that they just experienced the biggest earthquake ever, stating their entire building shook violently. Singer and TV personality La Troya Jackson also took to social media in shock, describing the quake as frightening and horrible. She added that she hoped everyone was okay, reflecting the widespread anxiety reported by witnesses across the region during this unsettling holiday weekend.

In El Segundo, objects were knocked off shelves and pictures fell, illustrating the physical force exerted on stationary items. Gardena also reported objects falling from heights, while Long Beach experienced a major jolt and rumble that was felt throughout the community. The widespread nature of the shaking demonstrated that the seismic energy radiated effectively across the coastal basin, affecting both residential and commercial structures.

A plume of smoke was observed rising from the Chevron refinery in El Segundo, prompting the City of Los Angeles to issue an alert. Officials stated that the facility was experiencing a contingency flaring incident, a standard safety procedure triggered by the earthquake. The City of Angels issued an update to the Los Angeles Fire Department confirming that the smoke was not from an explosion but a controlled burn off, though the visual cue added to the urgency of the situation for residents in the immediate vicinity.

Lucy Jones, a research associate at Caltech, provided context on the severity of the event, telling the Times it was one of the larger quakes in the Los Angeles area in some time. She emphasized that the intensity of the shaking reached levels known to scare the public, validating the widespread anxiety reported by witnesses across the region. Her expert assessment helped contextualize the fear felt by millions of residents who experienced the intense ground motion.

California's Office of Emergency Services is currently assessing potential damage and has advised residents to brace for additional aftershocks. This temblor is part of a recent cluster of seismic activity along California's San Andreas Fault. Just days prior, on November 20, a magnitude 4.2 earthquake was detected six miles east of downtown Los Angeles. Simultaneously, a 5.0 earthquake occurred approximately 100 miles south of San Francisco, indicating broader stress adjustments in the fault system.

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The convergence of these events during a peak travel period underscores the need for continuous monitoring and preparedness in the seismically active region. The combination of infrastructure disruption, public fear, and industrial safety responses highlights the complex challenges posed by moderate but intense seismic events in highly populated coastal areas. Residents are urged to remain vigilant as officials continue their assessments of potential structural impacts.

The incident at LAX serves as a stark reminder of the interconnected nature of modern transportation and seismic risk. With aviation operations halted and terminal structures shaken, the event demonstrated how quickly routine travel can be disrupted by geological forces. The aftermath of this November 28 quake will likely lead to increased scrutiny of airport resilience and emergency response protocols in high-risk seismic zones across the United States.

Local emergency services worked throughout the weekend to ensure public safety amidst the aftershocks and infrastructure concerns. The Chevron refinery's confirmation that the smoke was a controlled burn-off helped alleviate some immediate fears of a catastrophic industrial accident. However, the visual impact of the flare and the physical damage at LAX left a lasting impression on the community, reinforcing the constant presence of seismic threats in Southern California.

As the region recovers from the disruption, attention remains on the broader pattern of seismic activity. The recent cluster of earthquakes, including the 4.2 magnitude event near downtown Los Angeles and the 5.0 magnitude quake south of San Francisco, suggests ongoing stress release along major fault lines. Experts continue to monitor these patterns to better predict and mitigate the risks associated with future seismic events in the densely populated coastal regions.