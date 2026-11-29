A magnitude 5 earthquake struck near Manhattan Beach, shaking Los Angeles and triggering more than 40 aftershocks within hours.

The USGS recorded more than 40 aftershocks by 2 p.m., including a magnitude 4.6 tremor. A magnitude 5 earthquake struck off the coast of Manhattan Beach, California, on Saturday morning, shaking the Los Angeles area and triggering more than 40 aftershocks within few hours.

The earthquake prompted emergency response teams to inspect buildings and infrastructure across the city, while operations at Los Angeles International Airport were briefly disrupted. The Los Angeles Fire Department deployed personnel from all 106 neighborhood fire stations to assess potential damage, but reported no significant structural damage or injuries within the city.

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At the airport, several overhead windows shattered and ceiling tiles reportedly came loose, while an approaching Delta Airlines flight was instructed to abort its landing and perform a go-around. could continue for days or weeks. The US Geological Survey recorded more than 40 aftershocks by 2 p.m. local time.