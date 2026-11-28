The Los Angeles Fire Department is in ‘earthquake mode’, as personnel from all 106 neighborhood fire stations conduct surveillance.

Trinity AudioA magnitude-5.0 earthquake centered about 3.5 miles west of Manhattan Beach rattled the Los Angeles area and beyond at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor was 7.5 miles deep, the USGS said. Reports of shaking and strong jolts were reported as far away as Riverside County.

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The Los Angeles Fire Department said there were no initial reports of structural damage or injuries, but the department went into “earthquake mode,” as personnel from all 106 neighborhood fire stations conducted a strategic survey by land, air and sea of their districts, examining critical infrastructure and areas of local concern across the 470 square miles of its jurisdiction in the city of Los Angeles. Caltech seismologist Lucy Jones says it’s “highly improbable” the quake would produce any significant damage.