The Detroit Pistons were defeated by the Atlanta Hawks 107-97 with a 4th quarter that the Pistons will want to forget quickly. The Pistons were paced by Isaiah

Nov 22, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff shown during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect On Sunday, Nov. 22, the Detroit Pistons were defeated by the Atlanta Hawks 107-97, with a 4th-quarter collapse stealing the spotlight that the Pistons will want to forget quickly.off the bench, scoring 19 points on 7-for-15 shooting, 3-for-9 from three. Despite leading 85-74 at the end of the third quarter, the Hawks managed to overcome Detroit’s lead and take control of the game.

Also read A Narrow Defeat, Bigger Questions: Where Do the Pistons Go From Here?

Nov 22, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham controls the ball in front of Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Pistons were outscored 33 to 12 in the fourth quarter. To begin the quarter, the Hawks surged ahead with an 18-0 run, extending their lead to seven points.

However, Isiah Joe would break the run with a three-pointer just 4:52 remaining in the fourth quarter.from the field and 6-10 from downtown. Cade Cunningham, the Pistons’ star player, had a disappointing night, finishing with only five points on a poor 2-for-9 shooting performance. Despite his efforts, he also committed six turnovers, which overshadowed his 15 assists.

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The last time Cunningham did not score double figures was against the Indiana Pacers last year in the final game of their regular season. This hurts the Pistons in terms of the East Conference standings, now sitting at 10-6, which is 5th in the East. Nov 22, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson goes to the basket behind Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson during the first half at State Farm Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe others for the Pistons had solid games, with Thompson scoring 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting while grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out five assists. John Collins was great in his return against one of his former teams, dropping 18 points on 6-9 from the floor and 4-5 from three.

Paul Reed was terrific off the bench, scoring 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting and knocking down all four of his free throws. , they can provide on the scoring load when needed. Nov 22, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels during the second half at State Farm Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Pistons will have some time to think about this loss and what adjustments they need to make.in this season, but scoring only five points is something he definitely wants to change. While he did have 15 assists and made the right plays for his teammates, the Hawks defense has some great defensive players like Walker, Dort, Daniel,s and Johnson to disrupt him.

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Detroit will bounce back and hoping that Robinson along with Duren can come back healthy sooner than later. Add us as a preferred source on