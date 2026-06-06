4K Blu-rays are three for $33 ahead of Father’s Day

Great for a few watch parties.

Over 100 4K Blu-rays are included in this promotion, letting you save up to $9 or so per movie. Jun 6, 2026, 4:00 PM UTCDirector Damien Chazelle went from La La Land directly into First Man, the latter of which is included in this sale.is an editor covering deals and gaming hardware.

He joined in 2018, and after a two-year stint at Polygon, he rejoinedIf you know a dad with a predilection for physical media, he might really dig what you buy for him with this deal at Gruv. Ahead of Father’s Day on June 21st, the online seller is letting you check out with— no code required.

Of course, you don’t need to be a dad, or be buying for one, to get in on these deals. To my knowledge, there is no dad verification system at work here. There aren’t many new releases looped into the sale. Rather, it’s focused on classics — modern as well as those from decades prior — that might round out dad’s collection without breaking the bank.

Prices for movies at Gruv range from $13.99 or so to $20, so the total savings vary depending on what you buy. In the event that you only buy one 4K Blu-ray todayat checkout to save 15 percent off the cost.





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