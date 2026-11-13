49ers Trent Williams, Dre Greenlaw questionable vs Cowboys; Deebo Samuel returns

Trent Williams and Dre Greenlaw are questionable for the 49ers' game against the Cowboys. Deebo Samuel returns and a new trade acquisition is expected to make his debut.

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams and linebacker Dre Greenlaw are both questionable for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys after sustaining injuries in Thursday's practice.

Williams hurt his shoulder and sat out Friday's rainy practice, while Greenlaw injured his knee but was a limited participant Friday. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Williams' status is uncertain. It just means that he is questionable, whatever that means, Shanahan said. Anytime you hurt your shoulder on a Thursday, it doesn't make you totally at ease.

Also read Rams Injury Report: Trent McDuffie Status Uncertain as Rams Face More Injury Troubles

Williams Shoulder Injury Status Uncertain

Sunday comes fast. But hopefully that's enough time for him to be all right. Anytime you hurt your shoulder on a Thursday doesn't put you at ease. Sunday comes fast.

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Williams' absence would be huge, Shanahan said. The left tackle in general is always huge, and then a guy of Trent's caliber is huge, Shanahan said. He's a captain for a reason and everyone knows Trent Williams is one of the best players in this league. Williams, 38, is in his 16th season and has played every competitive snap this season.

If Williams cannot play, veteran backup Vederian Lowe would likely step in, as he did for the final six snaps of last weekend's 38-17 win over the Raiders. Rookie Enrique Cruz Jr., a second-year seventh-round pick who has yet to play a snap, would be one snap away from his first live action.

Cowboys Sack Pressure Threatens Purdy

Shanahan said the team would have considered activating Austen Pleasants, a fourth-year lineman on injured reserve since the start of the season, if he had been able to practice. Vederian's been doing great, Shanahan said. We've had Cruz working, so we've got the numbers there to handle it. Brock Purdy has been sacked only eight times this season, but Williams' absence could create a gaping hole on his blindside.

The Cowboys, led by Quinnen Williams, have racked up 12 sacks over their past four games, getting to the quarterback at least twice in each. The 49ers also listed starting cornerbacks Renardo Green (back) and Deommodore Lenoir (foot) as questionable. Both practiced Friday for the first time since being hurt against the Raiders. Nickel back Upton Stout is questionable, as is veteran Nate Hobbs, who could be activated off injured reserve along with defensive tackle C.J.

West. Greenlaw's injury comes as the 49ers already have experience playing without him. When he was suspended for the Monday night win over the Commanders, rookie Jaden Dugger filled in and played well. Dugger made an impact last week against the Raiders despite playing only 12 snaps, intercepting Kirk Cousins and returning it for a touchdown on the first play of the second half.

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49ers Debut Trade Acquisition Samuel Returns

Shanahan said hopefully the 49ers would have Greenlaw on Sunday. The 49ers are expected to debut a new acquisition from a Tuesday trade with the Indianapolis Colts, and Deebo Samuel returns from a three-game hiatus. Samuel's return adds a key weapon to the offense.

The Cowboys (4-5) feature the NFL's second-leading receiver in CeeDee Lamb, who has 904 yards, along with George Pickens, whose hamstring injury limited him in practice and kept him out of their last game, a 27-23 win at Indianapolis. It has been almost four weeks since Achilles tendinitis sent Evans to the 49ers' locker room before halftime of their Oct. 19 win over Washington. He hasn't practiced since then.

Running back Christian McCaffrey sympathizes, having missed the first eight games of the 2024 season because of Achilles tendinitis in both legs. It's a compounding thing. It can get worse really quickly, then it can be pretty debilitating, McCaffrey said. I had my own experience with it and I hated everything about it.

Even just waking up and walking to the bathroom is a battle, depending on how bad it gets. I can't speak for him, but I just know it was tough and you're wondering, Why did this happen? It's tough and it takes a long time to come back; at least for me it did. Even before Friday's nationwide flight stoppage, the 49ers were slated to fly Saturday at noon to Dallas, after conducting a morning walk-through practice.