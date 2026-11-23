Follow NBC Sports Bay Area's live updates from the San Francisco 49ers' game vs. the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City.

Follow NBC Sports Bay Area's live updates from the San Francisco 49ers' game vs. the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City.

Kyle Shanahan sits down with Matt Maiocco on “49ers Game Plan” to scout Minnesota’s defense and discuss the challenges the Vikings present.

Also read Vikings Face 49ers in Mexico City Sunday Night Football at Estadio Azteca

Before the 49ers play the Vikings on Sunday at Estadio Banorte, tune into"49ers Pregame Live" at 4 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area or stream the show in the NBC Sports app for a full game preview with Kylen Mills, Rod Brooks and Matt Maiocco.of the season in Week 11 as they take on the Minnesota Vikings on"Sunday Night Football" at the newly renovated Estadio Banorte in Mexico City.for a week of practice instead of returning to the Bay so that they could prepare for the elevation at Estadio Banorte, which sits 7,352 feet above sea level.

Immediately after the Week 11 game ends, watch"49ers Postgame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area or stream the show in the NBC Sports app for full reaction, analysis and interviews. Follow this live blog for the latest score updates, game highlights, news and analysis from Estadio Banorte in Mexico City:Brock Purdy is in the midst of an MVP-caliber season for the 49ers. This week, he faces the NFL's best defense in the Minnesota Vikings.

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The Vikings lead the league with a 78.6% blitz rate, which could force Purdy to adjust. Former coach Mike Tomlin broke down keys to the game for San Francisco and how to overcome Minnesota's extreme blitz tendencies. He compared the Vikings's scheme to what the Rams' franchise ran during their 2001 Super Bowl berth season. Can Brock Purdy and the 49ers offense overpower the Vikings’ NFL-leading 78.6% blitz rate?

👀 Mike Tomlin breaks down the keys to the game. The 49ers have struggled against the Vikings in recent seasons. Their last win against them came at home in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season. San Francisco lost the 2023 and 2024 matchups in Minnesota.

San Francisco is 8-1 and looking to win its third straight game. Can the 49ers gain an even greater advantage towards earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC? The Faithful are showing up in full force ahead of tonight's NFC juggernaut matchup against the Vikings, looking to make sure their sea of red is an overwhelming force. Do the 49ers have the strongest global fanbase?

After Week 1 in Australia, and now tonight in Mexico City, it is starting to seem that way. The 49ers will be without one of their key defensive players for their"Sunday Night Football" clash with the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is one of five inactive San Francisco players. As NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco mentioned, wide receiver Mike Evans is active and will play after missing the team's past three games.

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The 49ers have a large following of fans below the border, and they made their presence known esrly tonight. Nick Bosa is the one 49ers player who might not be well received. Bosa was booed when he took the field for pregame warmups after he made comments about Mexican fans at a midweek press conference. Bosa stirred controversy when he commented on the crowd the last time San Francisco played in Mexico City in 2022.

He said the crowd was loud but criticized them for chanting the whole time like they do in soccer, suggesting that they need information on when to cheer. Bosa's comments were not well received, but he is not focused on the repercussions. Instead, he is still in search of his first sack of the season and is eager to help the 49ers' defense stop a revamped Vikings offense.

George Kittle and Aaron Jones brought some Mexican culture to their pregame outfits. The 49ers tight end, who is a huge pro wrestling fan, arrived to Estadio Banorta in a luchador mask -- specifically that of Pénta, who is from Mexico City and is both a fan and friend of Kittle.