Follow along with ‘Sports Illustrated’ for on-the-ground coverage of Sunday night’s battle between the 49ers and Vikings.

Fred Warner and the 49ers will take on the Vikings in Mexico City on Sunday night. | Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Imagesfor the 2026 season, the 49ers and Vikings will square off at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca for a prime-time showdown that carries with it significant implications for theGilberto Manzano is on the ground in Mexico City for this one, so follow along here for live updates before, during and after the game.

Mike Kadlick is a senior NFL news writer for Sports Illustrated. He’s also a New England Patriots reporter for CLNS Media, where he hosts the Patriots Daily podcast and covers the beat from Gillette Stadium. Before joining SI, Kadlick worked at WEEI sports radio in Boston. He holds a master’s degree in public relations from Boston University.

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When Kadlick’s not covering football, he can be found running, spending time with his wife and dog, and enjoying all things pizza. Gilberto Manzano is a staff writer covering the NFL for Sports Illustrated. After starting off as a breaking news writer at NFL.com in 2014, he worked as the Raiders beat reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal and covered the Chargers and Rams for the Orange County Register and Los Angeles Daily News.

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During his time as a combat sports reporter, he was awarded best sports spot story of 2018 by the Nevada Press Association for his coverage of the Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov post-fight brawl. Manzano, a first-generation Mexican-American with parents from Nayarit, Mexico, is the cohost of Compas on the Beat, a sports and culture show featuring Mexican-American journalists. He has been a member of the Pro Football Writers of America since 2017.