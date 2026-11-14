49ers Defeat Cowboys 19-12 in NFC Divisional Playoff Thriller at Levi's Stadium

San Francisco 49ers prepare for NFC divisional playoff clash against Dallas Cowboys. Fred Warner and Brock Purdy must counter CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott to advance.

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys with a final score of 19-12 in the NFC Divisional Round playoff game held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, January 22, 2023. This victory advances the NFC-leading Niners, who improved their record to 8-1 during the postseason run, while the Cowboys fall to 4-6 after their season concluded. The game marked the first meeting between these two teams since the 2021 season's wild-card playoffs, adding significant weight to a contest that defined the early stages of the 2023 playoffs.

Fred Warner emerged as the decisive hero for San Francisco by intercepting a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the second quarter. This interception was pivotal in neutralizing the primary offensive threat that had plagued the 49ers secondary throughout the regular season. Lamb had finished the regular campaign as the most-targeted receiver in the NFL, catching 70 of his 108 targets for 904 yards and seven touchdowns.

Also read What excites 49ers’ Brock Purdy about his upcoming Dallas debut?

The Niners' defensive strategy focused heavily on containing Lamb, with defensive tackle Fred Warner and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir playing crucial roles. Despite the Cowboys' defensive tackle Quinnen Williams recording fourteen tackles for loss during the regular season, the Dallas run defense allowed an average of 147.4 rushing yards per game. San Francisco countered this vulnerability with a potent rushing attack led by Christian McCaffrey, who accumulated 457 yards, and rookie Kaelon Black, who added 303 yards.

Christian McCaffrey and Kaelon Black both averaged 4.5 yards per carry, supported by an offensive line that featured the same starting five players every week. Tight end George Kittle noted that statistics regarding runs of twenty or more yards allowed by Dallas artificially inflated their defensive struggles. The Niners' own run defense, led by Warner, remained unique in the NFL for not allowing a single twenty-yard run this season.

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The 49ers welcomed back wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who had missed the past three games with a hamstring injury sustained on October 11. His return alleviated pressure on George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey while adding a dynamic element to an offense that also included trade acquisition Keenan Allen. Allen, who has 1,095 career receptions, served as a situational receiver and posed a genuine threat now that Mike Evans was sidelined with Achilles tendinitis.

On the defensive side, Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead generated consistent pressure on Dak Prescott to disrupt the Cowboys' timing. The 49ers had struggled with pass rush production recently, recording no sacks in the past two games prior to this matchup. Prescott endured just fourteen sacks throughout the season but had thrown only one touchdown in each of his last three home games, all of which resulted in losses.

Left tackle Trent Williams was listed as questionable for the game due to a shoulder injury. His status forced significant adjustments to the offensive line structure if he could not play, testing the depth and resilience of the San Francisco unit. The coaching staff emphasized that the defense performed best in critical moments, a trait essential for containing the savvy veteran quarterback.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris emphasized that the unit's performance in high-stakes environments was a key factor in their success. Warner had a strong opportunity to enhance his Defensive Player of the Year candidacy by maintaining his dominant standard against a high-powered offense. The Niners aimed to replicate the success of their 1980s dynasty by executing perfectly in this decisive playoff environment.

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The Cowboys had sacked the quarterback twelve times in the last four games under advisor Mike Pettine, but they could not replicate that pressure effectively against San Francisco. The victory allowed the 49ers to move closer to replicating the success of historical franchises like the one Dwight Clark helped lead in the 1981 season.

This win solidified San Francisco's position as the top seed in the NFC playoffs. The team's ability to adapt to roster changes and injury setbacks demonstrated their depth and coaching versatility. The defensive stand against CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys' passing attack proved to be the difference in a tightly contested battle.

The Niners will now prepare for their next opponent in the NFC Championship game, carrying the momentum from this critical victory. The combination of a healthy Deebo Samuel, the defensive brilliance of Fred Warner, and the ground game of McCaffrey and Black provided a balanced attack that Dallas could not overcome. The season continues for San Francisco as they look to reach the Super Bowl.